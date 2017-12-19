Knowledge 2.0.
19 December 2017 18:20 (South Africa)
South Africa

#ANCdecides2017 Newsflash: Women’s League says OR Tambo ‘spinning in his grave’ at gender imbalance of top six

  • Rebecca Davis
    bec photo
    Rebecca Davis

    Rebecca Davis studied at Rhodes University and Oxford before working in lexicography at the Oxford English Dictionary. After deciding she’d rather make up words than define them, she returned to South Africa in 2011 to write for the Daily Maverick, which has been a magnificilious decision.  

  • South Africa
  • 19 Dec 2017 02:20 (South Africa)
Photo: “Patriarchy has once again reared its ugly head,” ANC Women's League president Bathabile Dlamini told journalists at a briefing on Tuesday December 19, 2017, after the election of the Top 6. Photo: Leila Dougan

The ANC Women’s League is not happy with the ruling party’s new top six. That was made clear at a press briefing at Nasrec on Tuesday, where the Women’s League executive told media that the ANC has failed women by electing only one female member into its top leadership. President Bathabile Dlamini blamed the loss of Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma on prevailing patriarchal attitudes within the party, and hinted that new ANC deputy president DD Mabuza had won his position by riding on Dlamini Zuma’s coat tails. By REBECCA DAVIS.

We cannot be proud of this outcome,” ANC Women’s League president Bathabile Dlamini told journalists on Tuesday. She was responding to Monday’s election of the ANC’s top six: a group which includes just one woman – deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte – despite it being ANC policy that there should be gender parity in its structures at all levels.

Dlamini made it clear that the Women’s League feels betrayed by the men of the ANC. She suggested that the only way that Duarte was able to win her position was because she was competing against another woman – little-known Cosatu official Zingiswa Losi – for the role of deputy secretary general.

If (Duarte) was standing (against) a man she would have gone under the bus, and we would be sitting with an all-male top six,” Dlamini charged.

Comrade OR Tambo must be turning in his grave, and there is no doubt about that.”

Dlamini said that some of the men who succeeded in their campaigns did so by using “the face of a woman” – an apparent reference to new deputy president DD Mabuza, who was part of Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma’s slate. It appears that the league blames Mabuza’s behind-the-scenes horsetrading for costing Dlamini Zuma the election to some extent.

Women’s League spokesperson Toko Xasa subsequently elaborated that such men, whom she did not name, “did not pull the candidate up”, but “used (her) as a ladder”.

Said Xasa: “This is how patriarchy is really rearing its ugly head.”

The Women’s League executive came in for a grilling from journalists who wanted to know why – if their commitment was truly to women in leadership – the league had not also thrown its support behind Lindiwe Sisulu’s attempt to become deputy president, rather than solely focusing on Dlamini Zuma.

Dlamini was incoherent on this point, calling it an “unfair question”. She suggested that the media should instead be acknowledging the fact that for the first time in the ANC’s history, multiple women “freely” stood for election into top leadership.

The Women’s League leaders brushed off suggestions that they should partly blame themselves for Dlamini Zuma’s failed campaign, saying that they had no intention of resigning.

Asked if Bathabile Dlamini would pledge her allegiance to the new ANC president notwithstanding her anger about the election result, Dlamini obliged without great enthusiasm.

Yes, I’m going to support Comrade Cyril as president of the ANC,” she said. DM

Photo: “Patriarchy has once again reared its ugly head,” ANC Women's League president Bathabile Dlamini told journalists at a briefing on Tuesday December 19, 2017, after the election of the Top 6. Photo: Leila Dougan

  • Rebecca Davis
    bec photo
    Rebecca Davis

    Rebecca Davis studied at Rhodes University and Oxford before working in lexicography at the Oxford English Dictionary. After deciding she’d rather make up words than define them, she returned to South Africa in 2011 to write for the Daily Maverick, which has been a magnificilious decision.  

  • South Africa

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles






Do Not Miss
Photo: David Mabuza and Cyril Ramaphosa embrace each other as they are announced as new leaders of the ANC. (Daily Maverick)

TRAINSPOTTER: How the ANC managed to birth the Ramabuza monstrosity

By Richard Poplak
Photo: ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa takes a photo of delegates at the ANC's 54th National Conference. Photo: Daily Maverick

#ANCdecides2017: Reporter’s notebook – A party that can’t fix its own election can’t fix a national one either (surely?)

By Stephen Grootes
Photo: Daily Maverick.

#ANCDecides2017: Live blog, day four as it happens

By Antoinette Muller
Photo: Newly-elected ANC secretary general Ace Magashule greets newly- elected ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday, 18 December. Photo: Daily Maverick

#ANCDecides2017: 'Missing' votes could tip SG position in favour of Mchunu

By Carien du Plessis
Photo: A tourist poses as she views Jerusalem's walled Old City and the Temple Mount area, known to Muslims as Haram el-Sharif (The Noble Sanctuary) with its distinctive golden Dome of the Rock, one of Islam's holiest sites, as seen from the Mount of Olives in East Jerusalem, 18 December 2017. US Vice President Mike Pence on 20 December is due to arrive in Israel following US President Donald J. Trump's recognition on 06 December of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. EPA-EFE/JIM HOLLANDER

#ANCdecides2017: Ramaphosa win could influence plan to downgrade relations with Israel

By PETER FABRICIUS
Photo: New ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa during the 54th ANC National Conference held at the Nasrec Expo Centre, Johannesburg, South Africa, 18 December 2017. Photo: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

#ANCdecides2017: Awkward start for Ramaphosa puts balance of power in the hands of pending NEC election

By Carien du Plessis
Photo: Supporters of the new ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa (unseen) celebrates on stage after he won the presidential race during the 54th ANC National Conference held at the NASREC Convention Centre, Johannesburg , South Africa, 18 December 2017. Photo: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

#ANCdecides2017: South Africa reacts to election of Ramaphosa

By REBECCA DAVIS & GREG NICOLSON
Photo: The ANC’s new deputy president, David Mabuza (L), and president, Cyril Ramaphosa (R) after the announcement of the outcome of the party’s 54th National Conference leadership elections. Photo: Daily Maverick

#ANCdecides2017: Hybrid Top Six has elements of both slates as opposition parties talk tough with their eyes on 2019

By Marianne Merten

Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.