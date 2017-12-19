Ipsa scientia potestas est
19 December 2017 18:21 (South Africa)
South Africa

#ANCDecides2017: Live blog, day four as it happens

  • Antoinette Muller
    still-a-boy copy.jpg
    Antoinette Muller

    Antoinette thinks of the world and the people who live in it as a bear with a sore paw. She has a stick covered in thorns and she’s poking the bear. When she’s not doing that, she’s watching cricket and longing for the days of the boring, boring Arsenal.

  • South Africa
  • 19 Dec 2017 02:51 (South Africa)
Photo: Daily Maverick.

The presidential race is done and dusted, but the complications are far from over. Refresh your browser to see the latest updates. All times SAST.

  • Antoinette Muller
    still-a-boy copy.jpg
    Antoinette Muller

    Antoinette thinks of the world and the people who live in it as a bear with a sore paw. She has a stick covered in thorns and she’s poking the bear. When she’s not doing that, she’s watching cricket and longing for the days of the boring, boring Arsenal.

  • South Africa

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles






Do Not Miss
Photo: David Mabuza and Cyril Ramaphosa embrace each other as they are announced as new leaders of the ANC. (Daily Maverick)

TRAINSPOTTER: How the ANC managed to birth the Ramabuza monstrosity

By Richard Poplak
Photo: ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa takes a photo of delegates at the ANC's 54th National Conference. Photo: Daily Maverick

#ANCdecides2017: Reporter’s notebook – A party that can’t fix its own election can’t fix a national one either (surely?)

By Stephen Grootes
Photo: “Patriarchy has once again reared its ugly head,” ANC Women's League president Bathabile Dlamini told journalists at a briefing on Tuesday December 19, 2017, after the election of the Top 6. Photo: Leila Dougan

#ANCdecides2017 Newsflash: Women’s League says OR Tambo ‘spinning in his grave’ at gender imbalance of top six

By Rebecca Davis
Photo: Newly-elected ANC secretary general Ace Magashule greets newly- elected ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday, 18 December. Photo: Daily Maverick

#ANCDecides2017: 'Missing' votes could tip SG position in favour of Mchunu

By Carien du Plessis
Photo: A tourist poses as she views Jerusalem's walled Old City and the Temple Mount area, known to Muslims as Haram el-Sharif (The Noble Sanctuary) with its distinctive golden Dome of the Rock, one of Islam's holiest sites, as seen from the Mount of Olives in East Jerusalem, 18 December 2017. US Vice President Mike Pence on 20 December is due to arrive in Israel following US President Donald J. Trump's recognition on 06 December of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. EPA-EFE/JIM HOLLANDER

#ANCdecides2017: Ramaphosa win could influence plan to downgrade relations with Israel

By PETER FABRICIUS
Photo: New ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa during the 54th ANC National Conference held at the Nasrec Expo Centre, Johannesburg, South Africa, 18 December 2017. Photo: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

#ANCdecides2017: Awkward start for Ramaphosa puts balance of power in the hands of pending NEC election

By Carien du Plessis
Photo: Supporters of the new ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa (unseen) celebrates on stage after he won the presidential race during the 54th ANC National Conference held at the NASREC Convention Centre, Johannesburg , South Africa, 18 December 2017. Photo: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

#ANCdecides2017: South Africa reacts to election of Ramaphosa

By REBECCA DAVIS & GREG NICOLSON
Photo: The ANC’s new deputy president, David Mabuza (L), and president, Cyril Ramaphosa (R) after the announcement of the outcome of the party’s 54th National Conference leadership elections. Photo: Daily Maverick

#ANCdecides2017: Hybrid Top Six has elements of both slates as opposition parties talk tough with their eyes on 2019

By Marianne Merten

Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.