South Africa
#ANCDecides2017: Live blog, day four as it happens
- Antoinette Muller
- South Africa
- 19 Dec 2017 02:51 (South Africa)
The presidential race is done and dusted, but the complications are far from over. Refresh your browser to see the latest updates. All times SAST.
- Antoinette Muller
- South Africa
Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.