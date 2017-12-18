Politics, tourism and the new Zimbabwe

At a time of drastic political change in Zimbabwe, Seolo Africa was opening the doors of their new lodge, Chundu Island. The decision to invest came long before the departure of Robert Mugabe so we asked them to share the thoughts behind the decision.

MD of Seolo Africa, Jann Kingsley, said they’d felt for some time, that change was in the air. “For a country with such incredibly educated, disciplined and politically mature people; all of which was evidenced in the comportment of recent events, we felt sure that the state of affairs had to shift” stated Kingsley; “Had former President Mugabe stayed in power, the outcome of Chundu Island’s progress may have been delayed, but we were confident that the people would prevail.”

The development of Chundu Island, 21km upriver of the iconic Victoria Falls, was fraught with obstacles from the start; economics and politics resulted in currency, stock and supply shortages, unrest amongst Zimbabweans and government, and fluctuating exchange rates. Logistically, all building material including 90 tons of steel frames, had to be transported through the Zambezi National Park to the banks of the Zambezi, then ferried across the river - loaded and off-loaded by hand. "At the very least, we provided much-needed job opportunities," Kingsley says wryly.

Seolo Africa’s decision to develop Chundu Island was in part inspired by the tumultuous political situation within Zimbabwe. According to them, the havoc was an indicator of imminent change which together with growing interest in Victoria Falls, and increased flights to the region gave shareholders the courage to take the risk.

Kingsley says that Chundu Island was developed with the balance between development and conservation in mind. In her words, “A key component is an investment in the basics. Balancing of communities and conserving wilderness and wildlife. Responsible investments such as Chundu Island benefit both these elements.”

It started with a chance fishing encounter between Jann’s partner, Pierre Dormehl, and Zimbabwean Max Rosenfels, owner of the Chundu Island concession. After an introduction, the seed was planted and the idea manifested from dream into reality.

Kingsley took talks of development further, involving other Seolo Africa shareholders, including well known Zimbabwean, Stewart Cranswick, of Landela Lodges and major shareholder in award-winning tourism facilities in South Africa and Australia. They all agreed the time was probably right to invest in the future of Zimbabwe. Stewart had already started rebuilding and refurbishing Masuwe, 7 kilometres out of Victoria Falls. Landela’s flagship lodge built in 1992, Masuwe had spent 15 years either leased out to other operators or closed as the political landscape frightened the tourist trade across the river to Zambia. Says Kingsley, “it made sense. Change was pending and the political turbulence had proved to be domestic. So tourists were already returning to Victoria Falls in numbers. Combining Masuwe as a preferred partner to Chundu Island creates the perfect opportunity for guests to see the Victoria Falls, take part in some of the town’s many thrilling extreme sports, and combine laidback island living with the splendour of water and wildlife activities.”

The partners flew out to Chundu Island, on the upper Zambezi River. “If we’d had any lingering doubts, the island itself put paid to them, the incredible setting, views of the Zambezi, sunsets, birdlife, magnificent riverine trees and the gorgeous white sand beach. We didn’t want to leave. The groups of industry specialists who came to experience it for themselves when we opened have said the same, it’s not easy to impress these seasoned vacationers, who travel for a living, but Chundu Island did.”

On being asked what makes it so special, Kingsley replied, “If I had to summarise I’d say the wild island feeling, experiencing the best of the river and the Zambezi National park activities, and of course its proximity to Victoria Falls. I think Chundu Island meets a need. So many people travel a long distance to see Vic Falls that it makes sense for travellers to maximise their spend on airline tickets and explore further.”

Kingsley says that she sees huge potential for Zimbabwe. “There is a natural symbiosis between South African and Southern African tourism and it is in the best interests of tourism as a whole, to support the increase of tourism to neighbouring regions, particularly the rebuilding of the Zimbabwean tourist industry and its economy.”

Seolo Africa, have put their words into action in creating a Southern African circuit by moving two successful South African products over to the brand; Rhino Walking Safaris and Rhino Post Safari Lodge.

Rhino Post Safari Lodge, an award-winning lodge built on a private concession in the Kruger National Park, has offered a chic alternative to the traditional KNP visit since 2003. Recipient of several awards, and nominated for even more, Rhino Post Safari Lodge has developed a loyal following of regular guests. On the same concession Rhino Walking Safaris offers discerning guests the opportunity to experience the magnificence of the Kruger on foot – in four intimate, luxurious safari tents – ranked #1 on TripAdvisor’s Speciality Lodging within the area.

“We took a big risk,” Kingsley re-iterates, “and it might be a bit early to predict the outcome, however, we believe we’re in the right place at the right time, and that the future for us, and Zimbabwe, looks very bright. I must say though that the feeling of pride we have is somewhat tempered by relief!” DM

