ANCdecides2017: 54th National Conference Day 1 in pictures

An issue around delegate accreditation and credentials brought a delay to the start of the ANC elective conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg. Delegates wiled away the more than six hours – before ANC president Jacob Zuma took to the podium to deliver his final political report – by singing songs in support of their preferred nominees. DAILY MAVERICK PHOTOGRAPHERS captured some of the more candid moments.

Photo: Delegates take a break from singing while they wait for the conference to start. Photo: Daily Maverick

Photo: Before the conference, delegates were encouraged to show unity by not wearing T-shirts bearing individual nominees’ faces. On the first day it appeared that most had heeded this call. Photo: Daily Maverick

Photo: Delegates waved the ANC flag as they sang and danced around the venue. Photo: Daily Maverick

Photo: It fell to outgoing Secretary-General Gwede Mantashe to provide an explanation to the media around the delay. ‘We don’t want anything that will contaminate the outcome of conference,’ he said. Photo: Daily Maverick/Leila Dougan

Photo: Outgoing ANC President Jacob Zuma chats with his deputy Cyril Ramaphosa before the start of the ANC’s elective conference. Photo: Daily Maverick

Photo: Lindiwe Sisulu and ANC presidential hopeful Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma can be seen sharing a laugh before the start of the ANC’s elective conference. Photo: Daily Maverick

Photo: Delegates from Mpumalanga can be seen inside the plenary hall before the start of the ANC’s elective conference. Photo : Daily Maverick

Photo: Winnie Mandela greets ANC presidential hopeful Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma with a kiss inside the plenary hall before the start of the ANC’s elective conference. Photo: Daily Maverick

Photo: ANC presidential hopeful Cyril Ramaphosa flanked by Treasurer-General Zweli Mkize. Photo: Daily Maverick

Photo: Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini listens to Tony Yengeni. Photo: Daily Maverick/Leila Dougan

Photo: ANC president Jacob Zuma in contemplative mood ahead of delivering his Political Report. Photo: Daily Maverick/Leila Dougan DM

Photo: Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa share a light moment before the start of the conference. Photo: Daily Maverick