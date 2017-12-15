While you were sleeping: 15 December 2017
Net neutrality rolled back, school bus crash in France kills 4, and Airbus lands massive order with Delta.
Net Neutrality dies a slow, lobby-infested death
A proposal by Republican Ajit Pai to roll back Obama-era restrictions on what ISPs can do to the internet in America has been passed. With net neutrality now dead on the floor, ISPs have zero incentive not to throttle, degrade, paywall or generally screw with their consumers. Pai published perhaps the single-most condescending video in reaction to the rollback, showing if anything that American liberties seem to be dying not with a bang, but with a disappointing, turpid whimper.
Train collision with school bus in France killed four
Four children have been killed and 20 injured in a tragic accident in southern France. A train collided with the rear of a school bus in Milas, near the Spanish border. Severed in two, 95 rescue workers rush to the bus' wreckage. Both bus and train driver
Similar solar system discovered by AI
An artificial intelligence has discovered a solar system with as many planets as our own. NASA's Kepler telescope and the AI uncovered the eight planet system orbiting a star named Kepler 90, 2,545 light years away. It is not expected that any of the planets would be habitable.
Delta makes massive Airbus order
Delta Airlines has ordered 100 Airbus A321neo aircraft in a deal worth over $12 billion. The order for the new aircraft, to be delivered from 2020-2023, looks set to ruin rival Boeing's day. Boeing had previously launched a trade dispute with Delta, quite possibly souring the aerospace milk in the process.
IN NUMBERS
1
The number of submarines sunk while submerged by another submarine.
FACTS OF THE DAY
Today is International Tea Day. Unless you live in Boston.
Wild rats still enjoying running wheels.
Weather
BFN: min: 14° max 32°, cloudy
CPT: min: 15° max: 26°, sunny
DBN: min: 17° max: 22°, cloudy
EL: min: 17° max: 24°, cloudy
JHB: min: 12° max: 24°, cloudy
KIM: min: 19° max: 34°, cloudy
MHK: min: 17° max: 31°, sunny
PMB: min: 14° max: 24°, cloudy
PE: min: 12° max: 28°, cloudy
PTA: min: 14° max: 28°, cloudy
Financial Data
Oil=$62.79
Gold=$1,254.16
Platinum=$881.50
R/$=13.48
R/€=15.88
R/£=18.11
BTC/$=16,849
JSE All Share=57,845.57
DJIA=24,576.01
FTSE 100=7,448.12
