While you were sleeping: 14 December 2017

Major setback for May over Brexit divorce, USA to deploy cyber soldiers, and The Rock gets a star.
Analysis: President Zuma heads to ANC conference with bloodied nose amid damning court rulings
By PAULI VAN WYK
On Wednesday, Jacob Zuma became the first president of South Africa to be issued with a personal legal cost order. Twice over. This was delivered by the High Court in Pretoria, which has issued a stinging slapdown in three different court cases since Friday. In less than a week, Zuma was described as “reckless”, “unreasonable”, “grossly remiss” as a litigant with a “flagrant disregard” towards his obligations and, in two unrelated cases, too “conflicted” to fulfil his constitutional duties.
#ANCdecides - conference looms large
Soon the ANC will be holding its elective conference. With it, Jacob Zuma will be replaced with another Chosen One to steer the party out of the maelstrom he has led it into. Daily Maverick will be covering the conference every step of the way while you begin your December holidays. Between mince pies, follow all things trending via our
Mayday as British MPs rebel on Brexit bill
British Prime Minister Theresa May has suffered a crippling defeat in the House of Commons overnight. Rebel voters in her own party helped decide the outcome, meaning Britain's parliament will get a final vote on any Brexit divorce deal with Brussels. Brexit, it seems, is dead set to become the messiest political process in Britain's history.
US military to deploy cyber soldiers to the battlefield
Far from a Mountain Dew, Doritos-filled stereotype, the United States military will deploy actual, literal cyber soldiers with regular units into the battlefield. Already integrated for six months, CYBERCOM's troops have allegedly placed "implants"' in Islamic State's networks, allowing for significant monitoring and intelligence gathering. Gramps' war against Nazi Germany could not look more different if CYBERCOM were fighting Martians at this point.
Dwane "The Rock" Johnson has been honoured with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star. The American football player slash wrestler slash actor appeared next to his star on Wednesday with his wife and two-year-old daughter. The Rock has also gained another honour of sorts: He was named by Forbes as the highest paid film actor for 2017.
$500,000
The cost to build the Jabba the Hutt puppet.
Today Star Wars hits cinemas. May the Force get your tickets and a quiet audience.
Jawas speak Zulu sped up.
ANC Elective Conference will deliver nothing to the workers and the poor
A column by ZWELINZIMA VAVI
