Where has the time gone
16 December 2017 01:19 (South Africa)
Wired World

While you were sleeping: 14 December 2017

  • John Stupart
    John Stupart
    John Stupart

    John Stupart is the editor of the African Defence Review. He has completed his masters in War Studies at Kings College and has blathered endlessly on several mediums on all things pertaining to African defence policy, strategic, operational and tactical challenges. Most importantly, he brings you DailyMaverick's First Thing daily newsletter each morning.

  • Wired World
  • 14 Dec 2017 05:56 (South Africa)
BY EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA Twenty-year-old junior mentor Fundiswa Feke (R) helps a boy catch a wave during a Waves For Change surf therapy session at Surfers Corner in Muizenberg, Cape Town, South Africa, 21 November 2017. The Waves For Change mission is to provide safe spaces, caring mentors and a provision of weekly 'Surf Therapy' sessions to give vulnerable children the skills to cope with stress, regulate behaviour, build healing relationships and make positive life choices.

Major setback for May over Brexit divorce, USA to deploy cyber soldiers, and The Rock gets a star.

Thursday, 14 December 2017

"I do not understand how holding a placard to protest against gender-based violence would be interpreted as insulting the modesty of a woman." 
Beatrice Mateyo

 
 

On Wednesday, Jacob Zuma became the first president of South Africa to be issued with a personal legal cost order. Twice over. This was delivered by the High Court in Pretoria, which has issued a stinging slapdown in three different court cases since Friday. In less than a week, Zuma was described as “reckless”, “unreasonable”, “grossly remiss” as a litigant with a “flagrant disregard” towards his obligations and, in two unrelated cases, too “conflicted” to fulfil his constitutional duties. 

 
 
 

WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING

#ANCdecides - conference looms large

Soon the ANC will be holding its elective conference. With it, Jacob Zuma will be replaced with another Chosen One to steer the party out of the maelstrom he has led it into. Daily Maverick will be covering the conference every step of the way while you begin your December holidays. Between mince pies, follow all things trending via our hash tag, #ANCdecides2017. Alternatively, read everything, and we mean absolutely everything, right over here .

 

Mayday as British MPs rebel on Brexit bill

British Prime Minister Theresa May has suffered a crippling defeat in the House of Commons overnight. Rebel voters in her own party helped decide the outcome, meaning Britain's parliament will get a final vote on any Brexit divorce deal with Brussels. Brexit, it seems, is dead set to become the messiest political process in Britain's history.

 

US military to deploy cyber soldiers to the battlefield

Far from a Mountain Dew, Doritos-filled stereotype, the United States military will deploy actual, literal cyber soldiers with regular units into the battlefield. Already integrated for six months, CYBERCOM's troops have allegedly placed "implants"' in Islamic State's networks, allowing for significant monitoring and intelligence gathering. Gramps' war against Nazi Germany could not look more different if CYBERCOM were fighting Martians at this point.

 

The Rock gets a star

Dwane "The Rock" Johnson has been honoured with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star. The American football player slash wrestler slash actor appeared next to his star on Wednesday with his wife and two-year-old daughter. The Rock has also gained another honour of sorts: He was named by Forbes as the highest paid film actor for 2017.

 
 — 

IN NUMBERS

$500,000

The cost to build the Jabba the Hutt puppet.

 

FACTS OF THE DAY

Today Star Wars hits cinemas. May the Force get your tickets and a quiet audience.

Jawas speak Zulu sped up.

 

FEATURED ARTICLES

OPINIONISTAS

 — 

Weather
BFN: min: 12° max 28°, cloudy
CPT: min: 14° max: 21°,  cloudy
DBN: min: 18° max: 24°, rainy
EL: min: 12° max: 21°, cloudy
JHB: min: 13° max: 26°, cloudy
KIM: min: 16° max: 29°, cloudy
MHK: min: 14° max: 32°, cloudy
PMB: min: 12° max: 19°, rainy
PE: min: 13° max: 23°, cloudy
PTA: min: 16° max: 30°, cloudy

Financial Data
Oil=$62.41
Gold=$1,253.08
Platinum=$882.61
R/$=13.50
R/€=15.92
R/£=18.06
BTC/$=17,699
JSE All Share=57,344.41
DJIA=24,642.16
FTSE 100=7,496.51

  • John Stupart
    John Stupart
    John Stupart

    John Stupart is the editor of the African Defence Review. He has completed his masters in War Studies at Kings College and has blathered endlessly on several mediums on all things pertaining to African defence policy, strategic, operational and tactical challenges. Most importantly, he brings you DailyMaverick's First Thing daily newsletter each morning.

  • Wired World

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles






Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.