While you were sleeping: 14 December 2017

#ANCdecides - conference looms large

Soon the ANC will be holding its elective conference. With it, Jacob Zuma will be replaced with another Chosen One to steer the party out of the maelstrom he has led it into. Daily Maverick will be covering the conference every step of the way while you begin your December holidays. Between mince pies, follow all things trending via our hash tag , #ANCdecides2017. Alternatively, read everything, and we mean absolutely everything, right over here .