You ain't seen nothing yet
16 October 2017 00:59 (South Africa)
South Africa

Street Talk: Gangsters of Delft (Video)

    Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans. 

    Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation - visit us www.streettalktv.com

  • 16 Oct 2017 12:29 (South Africa)
street-talkGangster.jpg

Young gangsters from rival gangs compare scars and knives. Insults fly, threats are made and no remorse is shown for past killings. By STREET TALK.

This film was produced by:

