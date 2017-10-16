South Africa
Street Talk: Gangsters of Delft (Video)
- Street Talk
- South Africa
- 16 Oct 2017 12:29 (South Africa)
Young gangsters from rival gangs compare scars and knives. Insults fly, threats are made and no remorse is shown for past killings. By STREET TALK.
This film was produced by:
Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.
Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation – visit us www.streettalktv.com DM
- Street Talk
- South Africa
Do Not Miss