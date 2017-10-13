Newsflash: SCA rules against Zuma and NPA in spy tapes appeal

President Jacob Zuma is again potentially facing 783 counts of money laundering, racketeering and fraud – eight years after the charges were first laid. By PAULI VAN WYK.

On Friday morning the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein dismissed Zuma’s and the National Prosecuting Authority’s appeal in what became known as the “spy tapes” case.

Last year the High Court in Pretoria found that the NPA should not have withdrawn the 783 counts based on the spy tapes’ revelation that then head of the Scorpions, Leonard McCarthy and then head of the NPA, Bulelani Ngcuka schemed about the timing of indicting Zuma.

On Friday, Judge Eric Leach read an excerpt of the SCA judgment, written by Judge Mahomed Navsa.

The court was again strident in its criticism of the NPA, saying the timing of the indictment was irrelevant to the merits of the case against Zuma. The full judgment is yet to be released.

The ANC said it would study the judgment and await further decisions from the affected parties before making a comprehensive statement on this matter. DM

This story will be updated as soon as the SCA's full judgment is available.

Photo: South Africa's President Jacob Zuma reacts during a discussion titled 'The Future of Africa's Democracies' at the World Economic Forum on Africa in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, 07 May 2010, on the last day of the 3-day meeting. Photo: EPA/DAI KUROKAWA