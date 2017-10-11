20/20 vision for the kingdom of the blind.
11 October 2017 07:15 (South Africa)
South Africa

While you were sleeping: 11 October 2017

  John Stupart
    John Stupart
    John Stupart

    John Stupart is the editor of the African Defence Review. He has completed his masters in War Studies at Kings College and has blathered endlessly on several mediums on all things pertaining to African defence policy, strategic, operational and tactical challenges. Most importantly, he brings you DailyMaverick's First Thing daily newsletter each morning.

  South Africa
  • 11 Oct 2017 06:03 (South Africa)
By EPA-EFE/AHMED JALLANZO A polling staff member holds a child while the mother votes at a polling station in West Point slum community in Monrovia, Liberia, 10 October 2017. The elections are hoped to be the first peaceful and democratic transfer of power from Africa's first female democratically elected president Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf to a new leader who has to continue the countries rebuild following nearly two decades of brutal civil war.

KZN storm kills seven, Catalan independence announced, then suspended, and Trump lashes out at Tillerson.

Wednesday, 11 October 2017

“The man who cannot visualise a horse galloping on a tomato is an idiot.” 
André Breton

 
 

STORY OF THE DAY

Scorpio & amaBhungane: The McKinsey Dossier, Part 4 – Bending over backwards for Trillian

By Pauli van Wyk for SCORPIO and Susan Comrie for AMABHUNGANE

Eskom paid Trillian R595-million without a valid contract while lying to the public about doing so. This is well established by now. But how the Gupta-linked company was sneaked onto Eskom’s payment system – a system designed to prevent fraud – has always been a mystery. A series of interviews and leaked documents show that suspended chief financial officer Anoj Singh and his management team stand accused of bending over backwards to get Trillian their payday, sometimes bullying mid-level officials into fabricating documents. 

 
 
 

Seven dead in KZN storm

Two patients at the KZN Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital died after a wall collapsed, bringing the KZN storm death toll to seven. Flooded and destroyed cars, port-blocked cargo ships and a general sense of weather-based mayhem left a massive path of destruction in the province. Ultimately the N2 highway was shut down following heavy flooding and residents were encouraged not to go outside at all. Today's forecast, thankfully, is a little less rain and wind.

 

Jubilation and uncertainty after Catalan declaration

Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont declared independence on Tuesday but followed this with a request for its parliament to suspend the implementation thereof. A dialogue was called for by Puigdemont, but Spain and Catalonia's "remainers" are expecting article 155 - direct rule from Madrid - to be enacted. Not to be confused with Order 66 and the destruction of the Jedi, article 155 could nonetheless see a serious government crackdown in Catalonia.

 

Trump challenges Tillerson to IQ test

It had been relatively quiet on the Trump front this week, but eventually the Sentient Naartjie had to resurface. On Tuesday evening, in an ongoing feud with his Secretary of State, President Donald Trump challenged Rex Tillerson to an IQ test comparison. Initially dismissing Tillerson's comment that Trump was a "f**king moron", the president then went to postulate that, if it were true, they should "compare IQ tests".

 

Child obesity soars since 1975

Ten times as many children are obese today than in 1975. Although underweight children still outnumbered them, The Lancet medical journal reported that obesity rates are fast increasing beyond malnutrition, meaning that by 2022 there will be more kids overweight than under.

 
 — 

IN NUMBERS

$70

The amount the creators of That 70's Show's theme tune get paid each time the song airs.

 

FACTS OF THE DAY

Today in 1899 the Second Anglo-Boer War begins.

Domino's pizza developed the world's first pizza box, but never patented it.

 

 

FEATURED ARTICLES

OPINIONISTAS

Things a woke feminist man should know

A column by AYESHA FAKIE

 
 — 

Weather
BFN: min: 7° max 22°, cloudy
CPT: min: 11° max: 18°,  cloudy
DBN: min: 14° max: 22°, rainy
EL: min: 14° max: 23°, cloudy
JHB: min: 9° max: 21°, sunny
KIM: min: 9° max: 24°, sunny
NLP: min: 9° max: 23°, sunny
MHK: min: 9° max: 24°, sunny
PMB: min: 8° max: 21°, sunny
PE: min: 12° max: 28°, rainy
PTA: min: 11° max: 22°, sunny

Financial Data
Oil=$56.51
Gold=$1,288.60
Platinum=$933.50
R/$=13.66
R/€=16.14
R/£=18.04
$/€=0.83
JSE All Share=57,629.93
DJIA=22,812.82
FTSE 100=7,538.27

