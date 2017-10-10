South Africa
Street Talk: Where are we Going? (Video)
- Street Talk
- South Africa
- 10 Oct 2017 12:30 (South Africa)
Born-free artists, actors and musicians refuse to allow pessimism to destroy their hopes of creating a new, vibrant and equitable South Africa, while admitting that the dice are stacked against them. By STREET TALK.
This film was produced by:
Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.
Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation – visit us at www.streettalktv.com
Photo: Jessé Goosen from The Melting Pot
