New UJ programmes at the forefront of learning innovation

The University of Johannesburg has launched three new completely online degree programmes, offering flexible higher learning opportunities for candidates. These include: a Master of Public Health, a Master of Public Management and Governance, and a Master of Education in Information and Communication Technology.

These programmes are the first of their kind at UJ, and are designed to fully support online students through technology and online collaboration with peers and academic staff. All programmes comprise 180 credits and can be completed in two years. Prices range from R158 to R338 per credit.

The format is built on 7-week modules offered entirely online, with the opportunity for students to determine their own pace and the opportunity to pay per module.

These online programmes are designed to accommodate the lifestyle demands of working professionals.

Now enrolling for the first student cohort in January 2018. Benefits include:

Online registration and course participation – no travelling

6 start dates per year

Pay per module

No face-to-face sessions

Fully supported, interactive learning

Study at your own pace

Earn and work while learning

Course Overviews

The Master of Public Health programme aims to empower health professionals to analyse, strategise, and offer solutions to public health challenges in South Africa and around the globe.

The MPMG programme provides analytical and management competencies at a master’s level to perform advanced tasks in the professional sector.

The MEd in ICT programme teaches students to design and develop technological and digital learning environments and interventions to help shape the future of education in South Africa and beyond.

These master’s level programmes are aimed at community leaders whose interests involve developing a better South Africa. Are you such a person? Enrol now for one of these programmes, and reimagine the future for yourself and those around you.

Before you get started, here are common questions about UJ online degree programmes:

Which programmes are available online?

Presently, UJ offers three 180-credit master’s degree programmes: Master of Public Health, Master of Public Management and Governance, and Master of Education in Information and Communication Technology. All are delivered 100% online.

Do the online programmes require travel or contact sessions?

No travel or contact sessions are required! The student is able to complete each consecutive module leading to degree completion completely online. This allows the flexibility to study at times best suited to individual schedules and enables students to balance work, studies and other responsibilities. Once enrolled, the student can access the modules at any time via a laptop or other digital device, and an Internet connection from home, work or other convenient locations.

Do the online programmes include support from academic staff and interaction with other students?

Yes! Students are not isolated while completing their studies, in fact, the online programmes are designed to be a highly interactive learning environment. While immersed in their studies, students will be able to share their perspectives and participate in topical discussions with a cohort of peer students. Academic staff are fully supportive and available for questions while providing assignments and guiding instruction using various technologies. Students can experience both the rigour and rewards of a university degree without setting foot on the campus.

Is technology support available to students?

Yes, technology support is included in the programmes. To make progress through their programme easier, students are instructed in how to access and use the online portal as part of their first module.

What are the programme start dates?

The UJ online programmes are uniquely organised to offer students multiple opportunities during the year to start their degree. Instead of a typical academic schedule of two semesters or enrolment periods per year, the online programmes begin six times per year on a revolving schedule. Not having to wait until the next semester begins allows students to move through their programme more quickly and efficiently, on a schedule that is most suitable to them.

What is the application process?

Getting started is easy and there is no application fee. After checking the admission requirements for the selected programme to ensure the qualifications are met, the prospective student can apply online by visiting online.uj.ac.za.

How do I get more information?