Cricket: T20 Global Disaster – league postponed

Cricket South African (CSA) confirmed on Tuesday that the T20 Global League has been postponed. Despite media being assured just last week that the tournament would go ahead as scheduled, the governing body now says the decision to postpone was “not taken lightly”. BY ANTOINETTE MULLER.

It was meant to be South African cricket’s Kolpak saving grace. It was meant to be the pinnacle of Haroon Lorgat’s tenure with Cricket South Africa. It was meant to change everything and in a way it will – but that change is unlikely to be positive.

The postponement of the T20 Global League, confirmed by Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Tuesday wouldn’t have surprised anyone who has been paying attention to the administrative cluster carbuncle playing out in the governing body’s corridors at the moment.

Haroon Lorgat hasn’t even agreed on his settlement package yet, but already the aftershocks of factionalism that apparently plagued his tenure are starting to show. Lorgat was by no means solely responsible for the tournament or its subsequent demise, but his departure came at a time when the governing body could not afford to look unstable.

And yet, that’s exactly how it’s coming across. Just four days ago, CSA Acting CEO, Thabang Moroe, told media that the tournament “will be delivered”, promising that it would continue as scheduled on 3 November. On Tuesday, in a statement, Moroe said that the decision was “not taken lightly”.

Strange world where cancelling a whole tournament within four days is not taken lightly.

“Having discussed it with all our stakeholders including the franchise owners, we believe that the interest of the league should be our first priority. We have re-assessed our strategy and believe that postponing the first edition of the T20 Global League to next year will serve us well,” Moroe added in his statement.

But it’s hard to believe that the tournament will actually ever happen, despite the millions of rand that have been poured into it. From the onset, the tournament has felt like it was being rushed to maturity.

And while it will be an embarrassment for CSA, it is the players who will suffer the most, once again highlighting the complete disregard for by sporting administration for those who make them their money. The conniving self-interest is jarring.

Following the news, the South African Cricketers’ Association (SACA) called for an independent review.

In a statement, SACA said: “This has a very significant impact on a large number of local and overseas players, all of whom have signed contracts to play in the league. Some players turned down other opportunities in order to commit themselves to these contracts. We will be looking at all implications of this for players, including what compensation should be paid to them.”

And it’s not just the players. Franchises, administrative staff, stadiums, – several which have undergone pricey refurbishments – and a barren cricket calendar in prime time summer leaves CSA trying to distinguish arse from elbow.

From the ashes, many questions will have to be answered – including a number of issues relating to good governance of the tournament and conflict of interest involving broadcasters and team owners. DM

This piece will be updated following a scheduled press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

Photo: Haroon Lorgat, then Cricket South Africa President (r) and Preity Zinta, Owner of Stellenbosch Kings during the Stellenbosch Kings Press Conference ahead of the T20 Global League at Val de Vie Estate, Paarl on 13 September 2017. Photo: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix