Straight-shooting son of a gun
6 October 2017 15:00 (South Africa)
Wired World

Trump presidency puts 'spotlight' on nuclear risk: Nobel winners ICAN

  • AFP
    AFP
  • Wired World
  • 06 Oct 2017 02:48 (South Africa)

Donald Trump's presidency has put a spotlight on the risks of nuclear weapons, the Nobel Peace Prize winning nuclear disarmament group ICAN said on Friday.

"The election of President Donald Trump has made a lot of people feel very uncomfortable with the fact that he alone can authorise the use of nuclear weapons," the head of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, Beatrice Fihn, told reporters in Geneva.

She said the US leader appeared to have a track record of "not listening to expertise", and insisted his supervision of a massive nuclear arsenal "just puts a spotlight" on the dangers of such weapons.

"There are no right hands for nuclear weapons," she added, questioning the entire notion of nuclear deterrence, asking whether people in nuclear armed states, including North Korea, actually "feel particularly safe." DM

  • AFP
    AFP
  • Wired World

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles






Do Not Miss