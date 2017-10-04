While you were sleeping: 4 October 2017

In Part 1 of the #Guptaleaks: The McKinsey Dossier, we detailed how global consultancy McKinsey lined up a R9.4-billion bonanza from Eskom with the help of Gupta-linked Trillian Capital Partners. We also showed how Eskom executives ignored warnings from their own legal team that the contract favoured McKinsey and did not comply with the law. In Part 2, we show how the flawed contract – cancelled after queries from National Treasury – was nevertheless used to justify a massive settlement for McKinsey and its de facto empowerment partner, Trillian.