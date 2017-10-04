While you were sleeping: 4 October 2017
- 04 Oct 2017 05:55 (South Africa)
Catalan leader to declare independence in days, Vegas shooter details revealed, and Australia to brace for 50 degree days.
Wednesday, 4 October 2017
amaBhungane & Scorpio #GuptaLeaks: The McKinsey Dossier, Part 2 – Contract to pay McKinsey and Trillian R1.6-bn ‘invalid’
By Susan Comrie for AMABHUNGANE and Pauli van Wyk for SCORPIO
In Part 1 of the #Guptaleaks: The McKinsey Dossier, we detailed how global consultancy McKinsey lined up a R9.4-billion bonanza from Eskom with the help of Gupta-linked Trillian Capital Partners. We also showed how Eskom executives ignored warnings from their own legal team that the contract favoured McKinsey and did not comply with the law. In Part 2, we show how the flawed contract – cancelled after queries from National Treasury – was nevertheless used to justify a massive settlement for McKinsey and its de facto empowerment partner, Trillian.
Catalonia to declare independence 'in days'
Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont has stated to media that his region will declare independence in a "matter of days". Guaranteed to ruin Madrid's morning coffee, the news is a swift and stark escalation from the controversial referendum. With police crackdowns and a stubbornly hostile Spanish government, more violence and drama is a sad probability.
Las Vegas shooter wired money, set up cameras
New information has revealed that Las Vegas killer Stephen Paddock wired $100,000 to his girlfriend and set up multiple cameras in his Mandalay Bay Hotel room. Paddock's girlfriend, Marilou Danley, travelled to the Philippines in September and is now very much a person of interest for the FBI and local Philippine counterparts.
Cuban diplomats expelled from
The United States has instructed Cuba to remove 15 of its diplomats after Havana "failed" to protect American counterparts from harm. At least 22 US diplomats appeared to have been attacked with an acoustic device of some sort, leading to various physical symptoms and injuries. Havana protested the expulsion order, but it is likely nobody is listening right now.
Australian cities to brace for 50 degree days
Even if Australia meets its global warming targets, Sydney and Melbourne will need to prepare for 50 degree days within the next 25 years. This was the result of a study by the Australian National University, sounding a very clear warning signal for other states in the near future. Australia had pledged to reduce emissions by 26 to 28% by 2030, an ambitious target. Even if it meets this, the ANU warns, 50 degrees could become a realistic new high temperature.
20-50%
The percentage chance that we are living inside a computer simulation. This Matrix proclamation was announced by analysts at the Bank of America.
Today in 1795 Napoleon famously rises in rank and prestige after firing on counter-revolutionaries. His "whiff of grapeshot" moment saw the start of the emperor as we know him.
Sheep wool never sheds.
