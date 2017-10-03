While you were sleeping: Tuesday 3 October 2017
- John Stupart
- South Africa
- 03 Oct 2017 05:38 (South Africa)
Gun control calls emerge in Vegas shooting wake, minor arsenal found in shooter's house, and Tom Petty hospitalised
Tuesday, 3 October 2017
"I put it down on paper again in the summer of this year: Berlin will live, and the Wall will come down."
Willy Brandt
STORY OF THE DAY
SARS Wars: KPMG report – the Firm, the Lawyers, the Auditor and the Blame Game
By MARIANNE THAMM
While KPMG SA might have withdrawn the findings and conclusions of a controversial “forensic” report into an alleged covert unit in SARS as well as offered to reimburse the R23-million it was paid to do the work, the saga is far from resolved. Now the man at the centre of the storm, former KPMG auditor Johan van der Walt, has spoken out and announced that he stands by the factual findings and also that rigorous oversight was performed and documented at every stage, contrary to KPMG SA’s claim. Van der Walt has also welcomed the announcement of an independent inquiry. KPMG SA too says it stands by the findings. But why then pay back the money? We try to make sense of it all.
Gun control debate resurfaces after Vegas
Another US shooting and another inevitable political bunfight over gun control. With scores killed and hundreds wounded in the Las Vegas shooting, gun control advocates criticised President Donsld Trump for failing to mention the topic during his address. It's possible that the $30-million donated to the Trump campaign in 2016 by the National Rifle Association may have helped, but expect your news week to be swamped with coverage worldwide on American gun control regardless.
Assault rifles and explosives found in killer's home
Authorities found 16 guns in Stephen Paddock's Mandalay Bay Hotel room, as well as an additional 18 in his home north-east of Las Vegas. In addition, explosives and many rounds of ammunition were found. Although Islamic State has claimed Paddock as one of their "soldiers", the FBI is adamant that no tangible link between the killer and the terrorist organisation has been established yet.
Goldman Sachs to consider Bitcoin trading
Goldman Sachs has announced its consideration for offering a Bitcoin trading service. The announcement came after increasing client demand for Bitcoin options. Despite its highly speculative nature, the cryptocurrency did manage to breach $5,000 per coin. The grey hairs in other banks, meanwhile, are hurriedly assembling their finest millennials to explain to them what a Bitcoin even is.
Reports of Tom Petty hospitalised
Media sources in the United States have quoted local police in claiming that Tom Petty has suffered a heart attack and has been hospitalised. Initial rumour mills, including Rolling Stone magazine, had initially claimed that Petty had died, but one of his daughters, Annakim Violette Petty, flatly denied this. Regardless, it does appear as though Petty's recent anniversary tour may be the last one for a good while.
IN NUMBERS
100-million
The number of hot dogs sold outside Costco each year. This is roughly four times as many hot dogs sold as at Major League Baseball games.
FACTS OF THE DAY
Today in 1993 The Battle of Mogadishu began. By its end a day later, the infamous Blackhawk Down incident had been engraved in history.
One of the largest carp ever caught on record was done so using the ashes of the fisherman's deceased friend.
FEATURED ARTICLES
Analysis: Unpacking KPMG International’s mea culpa media statement brings more questions than answers
BY IRAJ ABEDIAN AND SIMON MANTELL
OPINIONISTAS
An Ethical Inquiry into State and Society: The greatest of improbabilities
A column by ISMAIL LAGARDIEN
Weather
BFN: min: 13° max 26°, rainy
CPT: min: 12° max: 27°, cloudy
DBN: min: 18° max: 23°, rainy
EL: min: 18° max: 23°, cloudy
JHB: min: 12° max: 22°, rainy
KIM: min: 15° max: 28°, cloudy
NLP: min: 15° max: 27°, rainy
MHK: min: 15° max: 27°, rainy
PMB: min: 14° max: 24°, rainy
PE: min: 18° max: 28°, sunny
PTA: min: 14° max: 26°, rainy
Financial Data
Oil=$56.11
Gold=$1,273.51
Platinum=$914.20
R/$=13.58
R/€=15.95
R/£=18.04
$/€=0.83
JSE All Share=55,778.27
DJIA=22,545.85
FTSE 100=7,438.84
- John Stupart
- South Africa