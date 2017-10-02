You ain't seen nothing yet
2 October 2017 06:21 (South Africa)
South Africa

While you were sleeping: 2 October 2017

  • John Stupart
    John Stupart
    John Stupart

    John Stupart is the editor of the African Defence Review. He has completed his masters in War Studies at Kings College and has blathered endlessly on several mediums on all things pertaining to African defence policy, strategic, operational and tactical challenges. Most importantly, he brings you DailyMaverick's First Thing daily newsletter each morning.

  • South Africa
  • 02 Oct 2017 05:59 (South Africa)
By EPA-EFE/JAUME SELLART Officers of National Police clash with people outside a polling centre set at Tarragona Secondary School in Tarragona, Catalonia, northeastern Spain, 01 October 2017.

Catalan leader calls for independence, Kim Jong Nam murderers plead not guilty, and NFL players take a knee in protest.

Monday, 2 October 2017

"A child born to a Black mother in a state like Mississippi . . . has exactly the same rights as a white baby born to the wealthiest person in the United States. It’s not true, but I challenge anyone to say it is not a goal worth working for."
Thurgood Marshall

 
 
 
Elections aftermath: Why did the ANC ignore its own research?

Idiots are bad. Smart people are worse.

 
 
 

Catalan leader calls for independence 'right' after vote

After a chaotic weekend for Catalan people hoping to vote peacefully, the region's leader Carles Puigdemont stated that 90% of those who did cast a vote wanted independence. The "illegal" referendum was viciously suppressed by Spanish police, with the government blankly refusing to allow even a shred of legitimacy for the vote. If Spain wants home-grown terrorism, this is how you foster it.

 

Kim Jong Un half brother's murderers plead not guilty

The two women arrested for the murder of Kim Jong Nam, Kim Jong Un's half-brother, have pleaded not guilty. Caught poisoning him on CCTV, the duo used a deadly chemical labelled as a weapon of mass destruction. The two suspects' defence now rests on the argument that the real killers have long since fled Malaysia.

 

More protests at NFL games after Tweets

Players in almost all franchise games took a knee on Sunday in protest of violence on black Americans, and a callous presidential social media account. Players kneeled again as President Donald Trump Tweeted: "Very important that NFL players STAND tomorrow, and always, for the playing of our National Anthem. Respect our Flag and our Country!" 

 

Team USA secure easy President's Cup

In the end, team USA only needed a single point to secure victory on Sunday. Defeating a battling International squad, Team USA appeared to be a formidable "juggernaut", as the former's captain Nick Price called it. For team International, no taste of victory has been had since 1998.

 

IN NUMBERS

19

The hours of darkness often experienced during winter in Sweden.

 

FACTS OF THE DAY

Today in 1869 Mahatma Gandhi is born.

It is actually possible - but expensive - for commercial airliners to have parachutes for every single passenger.

 

 

FEATURED ARTICLES

The Interview: Mark Heywood

BY MARELISE VAN DER MERWE

 

OPINIONISTAS

The three musketeers who killed the ANC Youth League

A column by RHULANI THEMBI SIWEYA

 

Time for auditors of SOEs to pay back the money?

A column by SIMON MANTELL

 
 — 

Weather
BFN: min: 13° max 26°, rainy
CPT: min: 12° max: 27°,  cloudy
DBN: min: 18° max: 23°, rainy
EL: min: 18° max: 23°, cloudy
JHB: min: 12° max: 22°, rainy
KIM: min: 15° max: 28°, cloudy
NLP: min: 15° max: 27°, rainy
MHK: min: 15° max: 27°, rainy
PMB: min: 14° max: 24°, rainy
PE: min: 18° max: 28°, sunny
PTA: min: 14° max: 26°, rainy

Financial Data
Oil=$56.79
Gold=$1,279.75
Platinum=$912.05
R/$=13.55
R/€=16.01
R/£=18.16
$/€=0.83
JSE All Share=55,579.92
DJIA=22,405.09
FTSE 100=7,372.76

  • John Stupart
    John Stupart
    John Stupart

    John Stupart is the editor of the African Defence Review. He has completed his masters in War Studies at Kings College and has blathered endlessly on several mediums on all things pertaining to African defence policy, strategic, operational and tactical challenges. Most importantly, he brings you DailyMaverick's First Thing daily newsletter each morning.

  • South Africa

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles






Do Not Miss