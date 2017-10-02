While you were sleeping: 2 October 2017

Catalan leader calls for independence 'right' after vote

After a chaotic weekend for Catalan people hoping to vote peacefully, the region's leader Carles Puigdemont stated that 90% of those who did cast a vote wanted independence. The "illegal" referendum was viciously suppressed by Spanish police, with the government blankly refusing to allow even a shred of legitimacy for the vote. If Spain wants home-grown terrorism, this is how you foster it.