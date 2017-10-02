While you were sleeping: 2 October 2017
Catalan leader calls for independence, Kim Jong Nam murderers plead not guilty, and NFL players take a knee in protest.
STORY OF THE DAY
TRAINSPOTTER: Billable Hours — how SA’s best and brightest screwed the country out of a future
By RICHARD POPLAK
Idiots are bad. Smart people are worse.
Catalan leader calls for independence 'right' after vote
After a chaotic weekend for Catalan people hoping to vote peacefully, the region's leader Carles Puigdemont stated that 90% of those who did cast a vote wanted independence. The "illegal" referendum was viciously suppressed by Spanish police, with the government blankly refusing to allow even a shred of legitimacy for the vote. If Spain wants home-grown terrorism, this is how you foster it.
Kim Jong Un half brother's murderers plead not guilty
The two women arrested for the murder of Kim Jong Nam, Kim Jong Un's half-brother, have pleaded not guilty. Caught poisoning him on CCTV, the duo used a deadly chemical labelled as a weapon of mass destruction. The two suspects' defence now rests on the argument that the real killers have long since fled Malaysia.
More protests at NFL games after Tweets
Players in almost all franchise games took a knee on Sunday in protest of violence on black Americans, and a callous presidential social media account. Players kneeled again as President Donald Trump Tweeted: "Very important that NFL players STAND tomorrow, and always, for the playing of our National Anthem. Respect our Flag and our Country!"
Team USA secure easy President's Cup
In the end, team USA only needed a single point to secure victory on Sunday. Defeating a battling International squad, Team USA appeared to be a formidable "juggernaut", as the former's captain Nick Price called it. For team International, no taste of victory has been had since 1998.
IN NUMBERS
19
The hours of darkness often experienced during winter in Sweden.
FACTS OF THE DAY
Today in 1869 Mahatma Gandhi is born.
It is actually possible - but expensive - for commercial airliners to have parachutes for every single passenger.
