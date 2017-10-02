Photo Essay: Ibrahim, Keita lead the pack at 20th annual Joy of Jazz

Jazz lovers from around the country descended on the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg over the weekend as the 20th edition of the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz got under way. Crowds were treated to a variety of artists who performed on four stages. Highlights included performances by jazz legend Abdullah Ibrahim and Malian superstar Salif Keita. IHSAAN HAFFEJEE photographed the event.

Photo: One of South Africa’s most loved jazz artists, Abdullah Ibrahim, plays alongside the Ekhaya Ensemble on the Diphala stage at the Joy of Jazz music festival at the Sandton Convention Centre. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee.

Photo: South African musician Brenda Ntambo delivers a performance to the crowd on the Mbira stage. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee.

Photo: The hands of Benjamin Jephta can be seen as he plays the bass. Jephta is the winner of the 2017 Standard Bank Young Artist for Jazz. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee.

Photo: Ugandan artist Somi entertains the crowd on the Conga stage during the Joy of Jazz music festival at the Sandton Convention Centre. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee.

Photo: People attending the Joy of Jazz music festival in Sandton enjoy the music. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee.

Photo: American songstress Nnenna Freelon wows the crowd on the Dinaledi stage with her unique voice. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee.

Photo: People vibe at the Joy of Jazz music festival in Sandton. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee.

Photo: The show from Tsepo Tshola from Lesotho was one of the most well attended during the weekend of the Joy of Jazz music festival. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee.

Photo: Legendary Malian musician Salif Keita is seen singing next to his marimba player on the Conga stage. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee.

Photo: South African trumpeter Marcus Wyatt plays alongside Benjamin Jephta on bass. Jephta is the winner of the 2017 Standard Bank Young Artist award for Jazz. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee.

Photo: American artist Musiq Soulchild delivers a performance to a large crowd at the Mbira stage at the Joy of Jazz music festival. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee. DM

Main photo: The guitarist for Malian musician Salif Keita is seen on the Conga stage at the Joy of Jazz music festival. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee.