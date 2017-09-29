While you were sleeping: 29 September 2017
- John Stupart
- South Africa
- 29 Sep 2017 05:56 (South Africa)
Twitter reveals Russian ad meddling, US leads at President's Cup, and UN actively hid Rohingya disaster.
TGIF, 29 September 2017
STORY OF THE DAY
Editorial: What price forgiveness, KPMG?
By DAILY MAVERICK
We are in the growing pains stage of democracy and many of the decisions and outcomes of the next few months will determine the trajectory of the country for the next 10-15 years. It is in the light of this reality that we need to consider how best to deal with the likes of KPMG.
Twitter reveals major Russian ad campaign pre-elections
Over a quarter of a million dollars was spent by a Russian government-backed media group on Twitter ads in the run-up to the 2016 US elections. RT spent at least $274,000 on the ads, which included the spreading of fake news such as a text-based voting process, which never existed, and the promotion of a specific political aim.
Livestock methane levels higher than thought
A new study has revealed that methane levels from livestock were 11% higher than originally estimated in 2011. Cow farts, belches and the like appeared to account for at least 16% of the total greenhouse gas emissions worldwide in 2015, the study said. As cattle get larger and consume more food, this is expected to rise as well.
UN calls for end to Rohingya nightmare amidst scandal
The United Nations has called for Myanmar to end the "nightmare" of the Rohingya not-genocide/genocide. The statement on Thursday emerged amidst a BBC report that argued that the UN head in Myanmar actively sought to stifle investigations and reportage from Rohingya areas, thereby exacerbating the disaster. The UN has denied such a report, but with sources inside the organisation grumbling over slow response, any further leaks are bound to come to the surface.
President's Cup gets off to good US start
Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas led the charge on the first day of golf at the President's Cup. The duo defeated Japan's Hideki Matsuyama and Charl Schwartzel in a 6 & 4 victory. Today, however, the pair face an imposing pair in Louis Oosthuizen and Branden Grace, who could potentially claw back a win.
IN NUMBERS
25%
The increase in heart attacks on the Monday following the loss of an hour's sleep due to daylight savings time changes.
FACTS OF THE DAY
Today is World Heart Day. This is an attempt by the World Heart Federation to raise awareness about
The French lost more soldiers in battle in the American Revolution than the Americans did.
