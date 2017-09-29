Worth infinitely more than you've paid for it.
29 September 2017 07:04 (South Africa)
While you were sleeping: 29 September 2017

  • John Stupart
    John Stupart
    John Stupart

    John Stupart is the editor of the African Defence Review. He has completed his masters in War Studies at Kings College and has blathered endlessly on several mediums on all things pertaining to African defence policy, strategic, operational and tactical challenges. Most importantly, he brings you DailyMaverick's First Thing daily newsletter each morning.

  • 29 Sep 2017 05:56 (South Africa)
By Getty Images/Sam Greenwood Charl Schwartzel tees off at the 2017 President's Cup. The tournament is being held at the Liberty National Golf Club, New Jersey.

Twitter reveals Russian ad meddling, US leads at President's Cup, and UN actively hid Rohingya disaster.

TGIF, 29 September 2017

“The first thing I do in the morning is brush my teeth and sharpen my tongue.” 
Dorothy Parker

 
 

STORY OF THE DAY

Editorial: What price forgiveness, KPMG?

By DAILY MAVERICK

We are in the growing pains stage of democracy and many of the decisions and outcomes of the next few months will determine the trajectory of the country for the next 10-15 years. It is in the light of this reality that we need to consider how best to deal with the likes of KPMG.

 
 
 

Twitter reveals major Russian ad campaign pre-elections

Over a quarter of a million dollars was spent by a Russian government-backed media group on Twitter ads in the run-up to the 2016 US elections. RT spent at least $274,000 on the ads, which included the spreading of fake news such as a text-based voting process, which never existed, and the promotion of a specific political aim.

 

Livestock methane levels higher than thought

A new study has revealed that methane levels from livestock were 11% higher than originally estimated in 2011. Cow farts, belches and the like appeared to account for at least 16% of the total greenhouse gas emissions worldwide in 2015, the study said. As cattle get larger and consume more food, this is expected to rise as well.

 

UN calls for end to Rohingya nightmare amidst scandal

The United Nations has called for Myanmar to end the "nightmare" of the Rohingya not-genocide/genocide. The statement on Thursday emerged amidst a BBC report that argued that the UN head in Myanmar actively sought to stifle investigations and reportage from Rohingya areas, thereby exacerbating the disaster. The UN has denied such a report, but with sources inside the organisation grumbling over slow response, any further leaks are bound to come to the surface.

 

President's Cup gets off to good US start

Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas led the charge on the first day of golf at the President's Cup. The duo defeated Japan's Hideki Matsuyama and Charl Schwartzel in a 6 & 4 victory. Today, however, the pair face an imposing pair in Louis Oosthuizen and Branden Grace, who could potentially claw back a win.

 
 —
 

IN NUMBERS

25%

The increase in heart attacks on the Monday following the loss of an hour's sleep due to daylight savings time changes.

 

FACTS OF THE DAY

Today is World Heart Day. This is an attempt by the World Heart Federation to raise awareness about hearth disease.

The French lost more soldiers in battle in the American Revolution than the Americans did.

 
 

 

FEATURED ARTICLES

OPINIONISTAS

Misogyny and Women leaders: Why blame us for the men we marry?

A column by FÉBÉ POTGIETER-GQUBULE

 

Blatant racism brings shame to Cosatu march

A column by HERMAN MASHABA

 

Khwezi: Legal truth vs actual truth

A column by PIERRE DE VOS

 

The Other News Round-Up: Death, be not proud

A column by MARELISE VAN DER MERWE

 
 — 

Weather
BFN: min:11° max 24°, rainy
CPT: min: 10° max: 16°,  cloudy
DBN: min: 16° max: 25°, rainy
EL: min: 14° max: 25°, cloudy
JHB: min: 12° max: 22°, sunny
KIM: min: 14° max: 26°, rainy
NLP: min: 13° max: 27°, cloudy
MHK: min: 14° max: 27°, sunny
PMB: min: 13° max: 33°, rainy
PE: min: 12° max: 25°, sunny
PTA: min: 14° max: 25°, cloudy

Financial Data
Oil=$57.56
Gold=$1,284.42
Platinum=$916.99
R/$=13.53
R/€=15.94
R/£=18.19
$/€=0.83
JSE All Share=54,994.35
DJIA=22,373.55
FTSE 100=7,322.82

