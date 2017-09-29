African Coffee - the story behind Origin's vision

From the beginning, our focus at Origin has been on developing a hub of coffee excellence that would service the whole of Africa – the continent where coffee was first grown and roasted. By MIKE MACDONALD, Head Roaster at Origin

At any one time at Origin, we have 10 different coffees on offer: a seasonal blend, a decaf and eight Single Origins coffees.

“Single Origin” means the coffee is grown within a single known geographic location. At Origin, we pride ourselves on being able to trace all the coffee that we roast, serve and sell. We have built relationships with some of the world’s leading quality coffee farmers. These relationships assist us in sourcing the world’s finest coffee beans.

In 2016 we roasted and served more than 50 different coffees, ensuring that our offering was always fresh and unique. We have kept this going in 2017 with three African Single Origin releases in September.

Our latest releases are Ethiopia Yirgacheffe Kochere – Washed, Kenya CRI Rukera AB and Kenya Gitare AB.

Ethiopia Yirgacheffe Kochere – Washed

This coffee hails from the town of Kochere, in the Yirgacheffe region, south-western Ethiopia. That’s all you’re getting with regards to provenance, as 90% of all Ethiopian coffee is generally sold by region and town.

Ethiopia is the birthplace of Arabica, which also harbours the future of coffee – a genetic data bank of tasty heirloom varieties that awaits us in the highlands of the south-west, ready to be classified and isolated by eager botanists.

Photo: The workers of Yirgacheffe ensuring uniform drying

Two names you’ll see on offer from Ethiopia are Yirgacheffe and Sidamo. What’s interesting is that Yirgacheffe is actually a microregion within the Sidamo region. The washed coffees from this microregion are so distinctive that they just had to separate it from the rest of Sidamo.

General flavour differences between Yirgacheffe and Sidamo-Yirgacheffe: lemon, lime, jasmine, bergamot, lemon creams , lemon curd, elegant and refined acidity. Delicate/ silky mouthfeel.

Sidamo: Milk chocolate, cherry, Turkish Delight, rose, berries, tropical fruit. More body than Yirgacheffe. More of a balanced cup overall.

If you look around, you’ll notice that any speciality coffee roasting company in their right mind will try to at least have some Ethiopian coffee on offer. And there’s a good reason for that. It’s distinct, super tasty and is the birthplace of coffee.

In the cup expect wine gums, lime and cardamom. It has a refined citrus acidity and a delicate mouthfeel. Bags of Ethiopia Yirgacheffe Kochere available here.

Kenya CRI Rukera AB

This coffee was produced at the historic Rukera Farm, owned and operated by Kenya’s Coffee Research Institute (CRI), one of the country’s primary agricultural bodies.

Photo: Coffee Blossoms

In 1908, the British colonial government appointed the country’s first Coffee Entomologist (a zoologist who studies insects and their effects on coffee plantation ecosystems), who was instructed to assist with improving production in Kenya alongside Scott Laboratories. I’m sure nobody knew this would be the beginning of something great. Back then, all coffee research was undertaken by Scott Labs who developed multiple varieties between 1934 and 1963, including various SL (Scott Labs) varieties, mostly based on Moka and Bourbon types brought by the Scotch and French missions to Kenya.

In 1944, the government purchased Jacaranda Estate near the town of Ruiru and established the Coffee Research Station there, using the land for the development of new varieties and agricultural techniques. Rukera farm, just next to Jacaranda, was established five years later. While the CRI has gone through various changes since then, it kept its model farms – Jacaranda and Rukera – and today uses their coffee to help fund the foundation’s activities.

Every time you buy a bag of these beans, you’re contributing to the development of coffee in Kenya directly through the CRI. And who doesn’t want to make Kenyan Coffee better than it already is?

In the cup expect: red apple, stone fruit and butterscotch, as well as a hint of berries. Bags of CRI Rukera AB available here.

Kenya Gitare AB

This lot was produced by numerous smallholder farmers who are members of the Kimaratia Farmers’ Co-operative Society (FCS) who deliver to Gitare Coffee Factory. Coffee Factory is a common name for Wet Mill or Washing station in Kenya – a processing area dedicated to removing the fruit to get to the seed so that it can be prepared for storage and export.

Photo: Drying parchments – Gitare

Kiambu is situated near Nairobi and has a long history with coffee production. However, recent history and the urbanisation process pose many issues for the future of coffee production in the region. Most of these issues are related to low production due to pests and diseases. Farmers are now being forced to introduce resistant varieties in the face of these challenges, but the reality is that many cannot afford to plant disease-resistant varieties and face being priced out of the market as their yields diminish.

In the cup expect custard, raspberry and passion fruit with a lovely tart, berry-like acidity. Seems to work best in metal filtered brews as well as siphons (using the traditional cloth filter).

Kenya Gitare is a good choice as an introductory Kenyan coffee, particularly so for those who are not fond of high acidity levels. Bags available here. DM

All our Origin coffees, including new releases, are available for purchase in our Johannesburg and Cape Town cafés as well as online from Cape Coffee Beans.