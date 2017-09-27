While you were sleeping: 27 September 2017
Saudi Arabia propels gender rights into the early 20th century, Twitter considers character expansion, and Kane scores sixth hat trick.
“I'm a poet. I distrust anything that starts with a capital letter and ends with a full stop because people don't think in full, clear sentences.”
Antjie Krog
SARS Wars: A year after Makwakwa scandal hit the headlines, his fate is still not spoken of
By MARIANNE THAMM.
More than a year ago, on 15 September 2016, SARS Commissioner Tom Moyane finally suspended Jonas Makwakwa, his then second-in-command, after the Financial Intelligence Centre had alerted Moyane that Makwakwa and his girlfriend, Kelly-Ann Elskie, had made 75 “suspicious” cash deposits worth R1.3-million into their personal bank accounts and flagging alleged fraud, corruption and money laundering. The slow pace of the Makwakwa matter has irked Parliament's finance committee as well as Scopa. “It’s complicated,” Moyane keeps telling us. Isn’t that exactly why the Hawks should be investigating and not SARS?
Saudi Arabia allows
Saudi King Salman has issued a decree allowing women to drive. The decision will take effect almost a year from now in June 2018, and is remarkable, propelling Saudi civil rights into the early 20th century. It comes hot off the progressive decision to allow women into a stadium to watch a music concert. The last country on earth to allow women to drive, it is now just a short hop,
NFL stars resist Trump's anthem Tweets
Greenbay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers said on Tuesday that the team would continue to link arms in solidarity against President Donald Trump. Trump had fired off a series of Tweets suggesting that protesting the anthem by taking a knee should be banned. The irony of forcing someone to celebrate their country's liberty was apparently lost. For the Packers, who have three team members taking a knee, the anthem protest in the NFL appeared to be taking very clear battle lines.
Twitter tests 280 character limit
A select group of Twitter users will be able to try out a
Ronaldo, Kane shine in Tuesday Champions League
Cristiano celebrated his 400th match with Real Madrid by scoring twice, while Harry Kane nabbed a hat trick in his performance. Real Madrid defeated Borussia Dortmund 3-1, while Kane propelled Spurs to a 3-0 victory over APOEL Nicosia. The hat trick combined with Kane's sixth such performance, while increasing his goal tally to 11 in September.
1.5
The number of minutes in a "moment", a medieval measure of time.
Today is International World Tourism Day. Take a selfie by your mountain/statue/landmark today.
"Teen Spirit" was an actual deodorant worn by one of Kurt Cobain's former girlfriends.
