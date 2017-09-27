While you were sleeping: 27 September 2017

Saudi Arabia allows woman to drive

Saudi King Salman has issued a decree allowing women to drive. The decision will take effect almost a year from now in June 2018, and is remarkable, propelling Saudi civil rights into the early 20th century. It comes hot off the progressive decision to allow women into a stadium to watch a music concert. The last country on earth to allow women to drive, it is now just a short hop, skip and a jump to the 24th century, where same-sex marriage becomes legal.