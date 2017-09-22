Brain porn
22 September 2017 00:39 (South Africa)
South Africa

Police and protesters clash in Ocean View, Kommetjie (Video)

  • Shaun Swingler
    shaun swingler 02
    Shaun Swingler

    Shaun Swingler works as a freelance journalist and managing editor of Jungle Jim magazine. After receiving his degree in philosophy, Shaun served a brief stint in a claustrophobic corporate publishing house. After escaping, he chose to pursue a career writing about things that interested him. Among others, these have included the forensics industry, animal testing, and the South African porn industry.

  • South Africa
  • 22 Sep 2017 12:09 (South Africa)
Photo: Residents of Ocean View protesting against the lack of policing set up barricades along Kommetjie Rd. Photo: SHAUN SWINGLER

After three gang-related killings in a week, the community of Ocean View in Kommetjie, Cape Town, took to the streets on Thursday to protest at what they claim is a lack of policing in the area. By SHAUN SWINGLER.

Angry protesters barricaded Kommetjie Road with burning tyres and rocks on Thursday. Police were present from early on in the day, and met with the community to discuss the way forward.

At the top of the list of demands was help with eradicating the scourge of gangsterism and drug abuse in the community – problems the community says are leading to the deaths of its members.

The police said they had already increased their presence in the area, and would continue to do so, starting with an immediate patrol.

Watch the video here:

Shortly after the police returned from their patrol of Ocean View, a police water cannon and Nyala arrived to disperse protesters, who had blocked the road.

Stun grenades, rubber bullets and tear gas were fired at protesters, who lobbed rocks at the police vehicles. Running battles ensued between the police and protesters through the course of the evening. DM

Photo: Residents of Ocean View protesting against the lack of policing set up barricades along Kommetjie Rd. Photo: SHAUN SWINGLER

  • Shaun Swingler
    shaun swingler 02
    Shaun Swingler

    Shaun Swingler works as a freelance journalist and managing editor of Jungle Jim magazine. After receiving his degree in philosophy, Shaun served a brief stint in a claustrophobic corporate publishing house. After escaping, he chose to pursue a career writing about things that interested him. Among others, these have included the forensics industry, animal testing, and the South African porn industry.

  • South Africa

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles






Do Not Miss