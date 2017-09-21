While you were sleeping: 21 September 2017
- John Stupart
- South Africa
- 21 Sep 2017 03:16 (South Africa)
Mexican earthquake claims school, and Champions League 2019 final location decided.
Thursday, 21 September 2017
“Smart people sometimes get stupid, but stupid people never get smart.”
Don Winslow
STORY OF THE DAY
TRAINSPOTTER: The End of Law, The End of Democracy
By RICHARD POPLAK
President Jacob Zuma, hounded by 783 corruption charges and saved by the immunity conferred on him by his office, will do anything to stay out of jail. South Africa’s fate depends on how this existential nightmare is resolved. This country is always five minutes to midnight. Another minute is about to tick by. RICHARD POPLAK watches the clock.
Mexico quake claims primary school
At least 21 children at the Enrique Rebsamen school in Mexico City have died in the country's 7.1 magnitude earthquake.
'Raging Bull' LaMotta dead at 95
Former world middleweight champion Jake LaMotta has died at 95 years of age. Immortalised in the Martin Scorcese film 'Raging Bull', LaMotta was already renowned for his famous rivalry with Sugar Ray Robinson. LaMotta died in a nursing home after struggling with pneumonia.
Tanzania to build a wall around mines
If Tanzanite was an immigrant, then President Magufuli is doing better than Trump in building a wall around them. Magufuli ordered the army on Wednesday to begin construction of walls around its tanzanite mines. The measure was ordered as an attempt to curb smuggling and undervaluation of the gems. Authorities believed that at least $90bn had been lost to corruption in the mining sector since 1998.
Atletico Madrid to host 2019 Champions League final
Atletico Madrid's new stadium will be the venue of the 2019 Champions League final. UEFA announced the location, a brand new 68,000-seater stadium, late on Wednesday. Costing $370 million, the stadium had better
IN NUMBERS
1ft
The average height of trees on Earth 350 million years ago.
FACTS OF THE DAY
Today in 1937 The Hobbit is published.
Presbyterians is an anagram of Britney Spears.
FEATURED ARTICLES
Explainer: New study finds out how complex life was formed billions of years ago
BY MARELISE VAN DER MERWE
From the gracious heights of our fine wine industry to the badlands of the poor and starving
A column by MICHAEL FRIDJHON
Weather
BFN: min: 13° max 32°, sunny
CPT: min: 12° max: 16°, rainy
DBN: min: 17° max: 22°, rainy
EL: min: 14° max: 22°, rainy
JHB: min: 14° max: 27°, sunny
KIM: min: 13° max: 35°, sunny
NLP: min: 12° max: 27°, sunny
MHK: min: 16° max: 32°, sunny
PMB: min: 13° max: 26°, cloudy
PE: min: 10° max: 24°, sunny
PTA: min: 13° max: 29°, sunny
Financial Data
Oil=$56.28
Gold=$1,313.14
Platinum=$943.65
R/$=13.22
R/€=15.86
R/£=17.95
$/€=0.83
JSE All Share=55,867.46
DJIA=22,396.41
FTSE 100=7,271.95
