Scorpio Newsflash: Pravin Gordhan in hush-hush tête-à-tête with KPMG’s international chief

Former finance minister Pravin Gordhan has been locked in a meeting with KPMG International chair John Veihmeyer in Johannesburg since 15:30 on Thursday. This is what we know so far. By PAULI VAN WYK for SCORPIO.

John Veihmeyer’s office contacted Pravin Gordhan over the weekend, asking the former minister of finance to meet with him and the newly anointed KPMG SA CEO, Nhlamulo Dlomu. The meeting started at around 15:30 on Thursday, Scorpio is told. Veihmeyer’s office didn’t indicate the exact topics to be discussed.

Gordhan considered asking former deputy minister of finance Mcebisi Jonas to join him in the meeting. It is unsure at the moment if Jonas did indeed join in discussions.

Veihmeyer’s request to Gordhan follows KPMG International’s shock announcement on Friday 14 September that its report relating to a (by now non) “rogue unit” in the South African Revenue Service (SARS) is a dud and can’t be trusted. Almost two years after the report was concluded. KPMG’s statement also concluded that it had been severely misled by the Gupta family, but absolved itself from any wrongdoing or malicious intent. In addition, KPMG would pay back the R23-million cost of the rogue report to SARS and would donate R40-million to NGOs.

Eight executives, including its South African CEO Trevor Hoole, announced their resignations.

Scorpio understands Gordhan has “very clear ideas” of what he will ask Veihmeyer and Dlomu.

An insider said Gordhan will seek clarity on “what exactly in the SARS report has been withdrawn”, and whether their finding of the existence of a “rogue unit” still stands.

Gordhan wants KPMG to explain their role as the auditors of the Gupta companies as well as their role in the SARS investigation.

“Gordhan further wants to know what KPMG will do to assist in fighting state capture and corruption and whether the firm will support a criminal investigation into the Guptas and ringleaders of the SARS drama.”

Gordhan also issued a statement on Friday saying he “notes [KPMG’s] ‘regret’ but doubts whether this is adequate and proportional to the damage that KPMG has done. I will be seeking legal advice in this regard. Whilst there has been personal consequences, the real issue that confronts us is the significant damage to our hard-won democracy, to our state institutions and ultimately to the South African people for whom we seek a better life.”

Veihmeyer reacted to this by requesting the meeting from Gordhan, and in the meantime released a statement of his own, saying: “I sincerely apologise for what went wrong in KPMG South Africa. This is not who we are.”

On Monday, SARS boss Tom Moyane also held a press conference wherein he, in turn, threw his weight behind the KPMG report.

According to Moyane, SARS paid for the report, so it stands in law and he will use it for what he deems fit.

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) reacted on Thursday to fears of a very real chance that KPMG might implode, saying that it would hurt the banking sector the most.

Each of the big four banks in South Africa is required by law to have two auditors. KPMG is one of two auditors in three of the big four banks. KPMG are also the sole auditors for two other banks and a number of insurance companies.

“The SARB has noted with concern the regrettable auditing practices and serious errors of judgement that occurred at KPMG which led to enormous damage being inflicted on certain individuals, organisations, and the country as a whole,” its statement began.

SARB lauded KPMG’s additional announcement of an independent investigation to be undertaken, and said the success thereof will “greatly depend on the credibility of the initiatives embarked upon”.

This newsflash will be updated when Scorpio has more information. DM

Photo: South African Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan adjusts his glasses at a news conference during the annual IMF-World Bank meeting at the IMF headquarters building in Washington October 7, 2010. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas.