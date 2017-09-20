With malice aforethought
20 September 2017 06:11 (South Africa)
While you were sleeping: 20 September 2017

By EPA-EFE/ANDREW GOMBERT US President Donald J. Trump walks away from the podium after speaking during the opening session of the General Debate of the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 19 September 2017. The annual gathering of world leaders formally opens 19 September 2017, with the theme, ‘Focusing on People: Striving for Peace and a Decent Life for All on a Sustainable Planet.'

Massive earthquake hits Mexico, Manafort outraged over leaks, and WWI submarine discovered.

Wednesday, 20 September 2017

"Art for art's sake is an empty phrase. Art for the sake of truth, art for the sake of the good and the beautiful, that is the faith I am searching for."
George Sand

 
 

This is number eight in the Open Secrets’ series, Declassified: Apartheid Profits. While researching the recently published book Apartheid Guns and Money: A Tale of Profit, Open Secrets collected approximately 40,000 archival documents from 25 archives in seven countries. This treasure trove contains damning details of the individuals and corporations that propped up apartheid and profited in return. OPEN SECRETS believes that it is vital to allow the public to scrutinise the primary evidence. Last week we revealed Armscor’s secret sanctions-busting office in Paris, and the long-running close relationship between the French and apartheid military intelligence agencies. This week, we ask whether the investigations of these links by a brave activist provide the motive for her murder. Who killed Dulcie September, and why?

 
 
 

Mexico hit by massive earthquake

Scores have been killed in Mexico after a 7.1-magnitude earthquake hit. The quake's epicentre was reported near southern Mexico City, killing over 100 thus far. With much of the debris of collapsed buildings still to be reached, this death toll is likely to increase.

 

Manafort demands probe after wiretap report

Former Donald Trump bulldog and general lizardman Paul Manafort demanded a federal investigation into leaks that led to a CNN report that he had been wiretapped by the FBI. The bureau had been authorised to monitor Manafort's communications before and after the 2016 elections. Currently under investigation in the ongoing Russia interference scandal, Manafort has demanded that any information from the taps be revealed immediately.

 

Last ditch Obamacare repeal splutters

Taking a break from destroying 50 years of multilateralism at the General Assembly, President Trump personally called Republicans on Tuesday in a final desperate attempt to have Obamacare repealed. After 30 September, Senate rules would require a 60-vote threshold to pass the repeal, rather than the current 51. With many Republicans joining the entire Democrat side of the house in opposing the current bill, the final ditch effort is a long shot, to say the least.

 

WWI submarine found off Belgian coast

DIvers have discovered a preserved German submarine in the North Sea. Sunk during World War I, the UB-II type submarine was one of the best-preserved of its kind discovered in Belgian waters. Further dives are now planned to identify which U-boat this was specifically. With 23 crew still on board, it will definitely not be opened up without a lot more investigation.

 
$92 quadrillion

The amount PayPal accidentally credited to a man in Pennsylvania.

 

Today in 2011, the US Military ends "Don't ask, don't tell" as a policy.

Looney Tunes was established to promote its music. Thus why it is called "Tunes" and not "Toons".

 

 

Op-Ed: KPMG – Too big to fail?

BY IRAJ ABEDIAN AND SIMON MANTELL

 

Idasa could have been useful in these trying times

A column by JUDITH FEBRUARY

 

KPMG’s opportunity for authentic action

A column by WAYNE DUVENAGE

 

The campaign against killer radio waves

A column by IVO VEGTER

 
