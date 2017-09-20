While you were sleeping: 20 September 2017
Massive earthquake hits Mexico, Manafort outraged over leaks, and WWI submarine discovered.
Declassified: Apartheid Profits – Who killed Dulcie September?
By OPEN SECRETS
This is number eight in the Open Secrets’ series, Declassified: Apartheid Profits. While researching the recently published book Apartheid Guns and Money: A Tale of Profit, Open Secrets collected approximately 40,000 archival documents from 25 archives in seven countries. This treasure trove contains damning details of the individuals and corporations that propped up apartheid and profited in return. OPEN SECRETS believes that it is vital to allow the public to scrutinise the primary evidence. Last week we revealed Armscor’s secret sanctions-busting office in
Mexico hit by massive earthquake
Scores have been killed in Mexico after a 7.1-magnitude earthquake hit. The quake's epicentre was reported near southern Mexico City, killing over 100 thus far. With much of the debris of collapsed buildings still to be reached, this death toll is likely to increase.
Manafort demands probe after wiretap report
Former Donald Trump bulldog and general lizardman Paul Manafort demanded a federal investigation into leaks that led to a CNN report that he had been wiretapped by the FBI. The bureau had been authorised to monitor Manafort's communications before and after the 2016 elections.
Last ditch Obamacare repeal splutters
Taking a break from destroying 50 years of multilateralism at the General Assembly, President Trump personally called Republicans on Tuesday in a final desperate attempt to have Obamacare repealed. After 30 September, Senate rules would require a 60-vote threshold to pass the repeal, rather than the current 51. With many Republicans joining the entire Democrat side of the house in opposing the current bill, the final ditch effort is a long shot, to say the least.
WWI submarine found off Belgian coast
DIvers have discovered a preserved German submarine in the North Sea. Sunk during World War I, the UB-II type submarine was one of the best-preserved of its kind discovered in Belgian waters. Further dives are now planned to identify which U-boat this was specifically. With 23 crew still on board, it will definitely not be opened up without a lot more investigation.
$92 quadrillion
The amount PayPal accidentally credited to a man in Pennsylvania.
Today in 2011, the US Military ends "Don't ask, don't tell" as a policy.
Looney Tunes was established to promote its music. Thus why it is called "Tunes" and not "Toons".
United we stand, divided we fall – why pooling resources is a smart move
A column by OSCAR VAN HEERDEN
BFN: min: 13° max 31°, sunny
CPT: min: 13° max: 23°, sunny
DBN: min: 16° max: 26°, cloudy
EL: min: 14° max: 21°, rainy
JHB: min: 13° max: 26°, sunny
KIM: min: 15° max: 33°, cloudy
NLP: min: 16° max: 26°, cloudy
MHK: min: 16° max: 31°, sunny
PMB: min: 12° max: 23°, rainy
PE: min: 12° max: 21°, cloudy
PTA: min: 12° max: 29°, cloudy
Oil=$55.22
Gold=$1,310.23
Platinum=$952.70
R/$=13.32
R/€=15.98
R/£=18.02
$/€=0.83
JSE All Share=56,011.16
DJIA=22,375.53
FTSE 100=7,275.25
