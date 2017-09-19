While you were sleeping: 19 September 2017

On Monday, SARS Commissioner Tom Moyane, barely able to contain his rage, denounced KPMG SA for retracting on Friday the findings and recommendations of its 2014 report into an alleged SARS rogue unit. But instead of lambasting KPMG for selling SARS a legally dodgy R23-million dud based on a bad copy-and-paste job and which was later used as a political blunt instrument, Moyane claimed the report and its findings as solid and, most important, an opinion SARS had bought and owned, no matter that KPMG International has found it fell short of its own “standards”.