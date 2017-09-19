While you were sleeping: 19 September 2017
- John Stupart
- South Africa
- 19 Sep 2017 06:05 (South Africa)
Hurricane Maria gathers strength, Suu Kyi called up to state the obvious, and wireless charging approaches, for real.
Tuesday, 19 September 2017
“There is no escape — we pay for the violence of our ancestors.”
Frank Herbert
STORY OF THE DAY
Analysis: SARS vs KPMG. A tale of two four-letter words
By MARIANNE THAMM
On Monday, SARS Commissioner Tom Moyane, barely able to contain his rage, denounced KPMG SA for retracting on Friday the findings and recommendations of its 2014 report into an alleged SARS rogue unit. But instead of lambasting KPMG for selling SARS a legally dodgy R23-million dud based on a bad copy-and-paste job and which was later used as a political blunt instrument, Moyane claimed the report and its findings as solid and, most important, an opinion SARS had bought and owned, no matter that KPMG International has found it fell short of its own “standards”.
Hurricane Maria hammers islands
Hurricane Maria has strengthened into a category five storm, the third of its kind in almost as many weeks. Making landfall in Dominica this morning, Maria battered the island with winds of up to 260 km/h. Thus far residents of the islands affected have hunkered down and sheltered as best as they can from the hurricane, but Maria still has plenty of punch left, bound for Puerto Rico later on its journey.
Trump to give General Assembly speech
President Donald Trump will be taking to the marbled podium today, giving his first General Assembly speech. In it, Trump is expected to take a strong nationalist tone, stressing "America first" while singling out North Korea and Iran as "rogue regimes". Global governance will be taking a major knock today in the wake of Trump's speech, but all eyes will probably remain on North Korea and its reaction to the inevitable tongue-lashing.
Myanmar's leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi
True wireless charging approaches
A company in the Silicon Valley has developed the first truly wireless charger. Pi Technology has revealed a small device that can charge multiple devices across different brands as fast as if they were plugged in. Toss away your NFC ideas, the Pi way appears to be utilising carefully engineered magnetic waves to achieve the result. Now you can seamlessly stay connected forever without fear of battery death, warmly ensconced in the folders of distracting technology and funny cats on the internet.
IN NUMBERS
100
The maximum estimated number of Java rhino left in the world. They are all located within a national park in western Java.
FACTS OF THE DAY
Today is is that day. It's International Talk Like a Pirate Day.
Princeton barred women from its astronomy graduate programme until 1975.
