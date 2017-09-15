While you were sleeping: 15 September 2017
- John Stupart
- South Africa
- 15 Sep 2017 06:26 (South Africa)
North Korea fires second missile over Japan, and Cassini bids NASA farewell.
TGIF, 15 September 2017
"Of all the preposterous assumptions of humanity, nothing exceeds the criticisms made of the habits of the poor by the well-housed, well-warmed and well-fed"
Herman Melville
STORY OF THE DAY
Analysis: Could Zweli Mkhize take the Number One spot? And if he did... then what?
By STEPHEN GROOTES
Reports emerged this week that the ANC in Mpumalanga was going to support ANC Treasurer Zweli Mkhize for the position of party leader in December. Coming in a week in which the party’s KwaZulu-Natal leadership lost a crucial court case, and as divisions in the party deepen, it appears that a realisation is
North Korea fires missile over Japan
For the second time in less than a month, North Korea has fired a missile over Japan. This time, a ballistic missile was sent soaring overhead Hokkaido. The move was a direct reaction to Security Council sanctions put into effect against the country. The United States called on China and Russia to take "direct actions" in retaliation, effectively attempting to hand over the diplomatic mess it created to neighbours of North Korea.
Bin Laden's son calls for Syrian jihad
Hamza bin Laden, Osama bin Laden's son, has called for Muslims to wage jihad against "crusaders" and Shiites in Syria. Bin Laden the younger had become a vocal propagandist in the wake of bin Laden the senior's death in 2011. Intelligence analysts have Hamza pipped as the next leader of al-Qaeda. Expect his face on a deck of cards near you.
Pope calls DRC 'predatory state'
The Papal representative has stated that the Pope will not visit Kinshasa until elections are held. Calling the DRC a "predatory state", Monsignor Luis Mariano Montemayor noted that the Pope was "saddened" by the political divide between Congolese people and its political fat cats.
Nasa's Saturn explorer Cassini has run out of fuel as expected, putting it on a collision course with its host planet. Launched 20 years ago, Cassini circled Saturn and contributed to an enormous amount of knowledge about the solar system. Cassini will make one final contact with Nasa this morning, following which it will plunge into Saturn, allowing it a heroic Viking-
IN NUMBERS
2
The years in prison an ex-Mckinsey CEO was sentenced to. His name? Rajat Gupta.
FACTS OF THE DAY
Today is International Day of Democracy. Otherwise known as World Opposite Day in North Korea.
Taylor Swift owns the rights to "This Sick Beat"
FEATURED ARTICLES
OPINIONISTAS
Weather
BFN: min: 13° max 32°, sunny
CPT: min: 12° max: 16°, rainy
DBN: min: 17° max: 22°, rainy
EL: min: 14° max: 22°, rainy
JHB: min: 14° max: 27°, sunny
KIM: min: 13° max: 35°, sunny
NLP: min: 12° max: 27°, sunny
MHK: min: 16° max: 32°, sunny
PMB: min: 13° max: 26°, cloudy
PE: min: 10° max: 24°, sunny
PTA: min: 13° max: 29°, sunny
Financial Data
Oil=$55.17
Gold=$1,326.34
Platinum=$981.68
R/$=13.14
R/€=15.66
R/£=17.61
$/€=0.83
JSE All Share=55,850.32
DJIA=22,208.81
FTSE 100=7,295.39
- John Stupart
- South Africa