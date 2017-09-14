While you were sleeping: 14 September 2017
McKinsey's Eskon shenanigans revealed, shooting in US school, and pharma bro back in jail.
Thursday, 14 September 2017
“Nothing takes the taste out of peanut butter quite like unrequited love.”
Charles M Schulz
STORY OF THE DAY
Scorpio &
By Susan Comrie for AMABHUNGANE and Pauli van Wyk for SCORPIO.
It is now well-established that global consultants McKinsey and their local Gupta-linked counterpart Trillian extracted R1.6-billion in fees for “turnaround” advice given to Eskom. In this investigation, the first in a series, we delve into an explosive report that says Eskom ignored warnings that the proposed contract might be illegal, and reveal internal documents detailing how McKinsey and Trillian planned their multibillion-rand payday. The scandal has further dented Eskom’s image, already battered by a succession of “state capture” revelations. Now it is threatening the consulting companies too. Corruption Watch says it is alerting US authorities about McKinsey, while Trillian appears to be fighting to stay open.
US school shooting in Washington
Spokane's high school in Washington state was the site of yet another student shooting. One person was killed and several wounded when a shooter attacked students at the school. The gunman was arrested on site, and security personnel combed the school room by room thereafter.
Pharma bro Shkreli jailed, again
Famous for price-gouging an HIV drug, global number one ranking arse Martin Shkreli has been arrested. Again. This time Shkreli posted a $5,000 bounty for anyone who could deliver a strand of Hillary Clinton's hair. Shkreli's lawyer maintains the "mistaken genius" was just joking. Given how deeply unpopular Shkreli is, joking is a luxury he can ill afford.
McKinsey and Trillian's grand Eskom escapade revealed
McKinsey has defended the "work" completed for Eskom to the tune of R1.6-billion. In partnership with Trillian, McKinsey stated that "we are proud of our work at Eskom and stand fully behind the impact and value we delivered”. A report has emerged indicating that Eskom's own advisers cautioned against the contract, warning that it may be illegal. In case you missed it up top, this is the one thing you should read today.
North Korea demands 'ashes and darkness' for
North's Korea Asia-Pacific Peace Committee has called for the United States to be "beaten to death" for pushing ahead new sanctions against the rogue state. Calling for attacks on the mainland United States, the organisation frothed that they would "reduce the US mainland into ashes and darkness". With threats so ambiguous, it's really quite difficult to penetrate the diplomatic climate in North Korea at present.
IN NUMBERS
3/12
The number of crew members aboard the Enola Gay who actually knew what their mission to Hiroshima was.
FACTS OF THE DAY
Today in 1960 Mobutu Sese Seko, with the help of the CIA, ascends to power in then Zaire.
Eton College once provided free education to poor boys. Now it quite literally does the opposite.
FEATURED ARTICLES
Letter to the Editor: Helen Zille's facts are wrong on Marikana housing issue
BY THE SOCIO-ECONOMIC RIGHTS INSTITUTE OF SOUTH AFRICA
OPINIONISTAS
Does SAA represent the lost Battle of France or will it be the country’s Dunkirk moment?
A column by SIMON MANTELL
