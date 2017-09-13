While you were sleeping: 13 September 2017

Danger: mind-broadening ahead
By EPA-EFE/CARSTEN KOAL Referee Bibiana Steinhaus (R) talks to Bremen's Florian Kainz (L) during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Hertha BSC and Werder Bremen at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin, Germany, 10 September 2017. Steinhaus became the first female referee to officiate a Bundesliga match.

Apple unveils three new phones, fighting breaks out in CAR, and Oscar Wilde temple opens up.

Wednesday, 13 September 2017

“This is my simple religion. There is no need for temples; no need for complicated philosophy. Our own brain, our own heart is our temple; the philosophy is kindness.” 
Dalai Lama XIV

 
 

Apple makes new phones

Three new iPhones were announced by Apple late on Tuesday. The iPhone X (pronounced "ten" for the Roman numerically-challenged), the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus were all unveiled by Tim Cook at the Apple campus. Expect many a man-bunned hipster to spill their flat whites at such promising, trust fund-draining news.

 

UN reports on CAR fighting

Sectarian clashes in Bria, Central African Republic, have killed at least 25 people, the UN reported late on Tuesday. Thousands have been displaced by the violence that broke out several days ago. With the UN's aid chief warning that signs of genocide were emerging in the country, it joined Myanmar in dubious company in terms of human rights abuses.

 

US publishes self-driving car guide

In a push to speed along the development of self-driving cars, the Trump administration has pushed through new guidelines on the development and testing of autonomous vehicles. The guide is aimed at encouraging the technology's development, with the motivation behind it being driven, quite literally, by soaring vehicle-related fatalities in the United States.

 

Oscar Wilde temple opens in New York

A temple devoted to gay rights icon and general wit Oscar Wilde has opened in a New York church basement. Created as a direct reaction to perceived threats by President Donald Trump's administration, the basement is open to the public five days a week and can host private ceremonies, including weddings. At the centre of the altar is a 1.2 metre statue of Wilde with his prisoner number inscribed below. 

 
 — 

IN NUMBERS

2

The number of times the Pyrenean ibex has become extinct.

 

FACTS OF THE DAY

Today in 1914 South Africa opens up hostilities with South-West Africa (Nambia).

Catholics are forbidden from joining Masonic organisations. 

 

 

Weather
BFN: min: 12° max 32°, sunny
CPT: min: 10° max: 16°, cloudy
DBN: min: 17° max: 28°, sunny
EL: min: 14° max: 23°, cloudy
JHB: min: 14° max: 27°, sunny
KIM: min: 12° max: 34°, sunny
NLP: min: 13° max: 36°, sunny
MHK: min: 12° max: 33°, sunny
PMB: min: 14° max: 38°, sunny
PE: min: 12° max: 21°, sunny
PTA: min: 14° max: 30°, sunny

Financial Data
Oil=$54.24
Gold=$1,328.56
Platinum=$985.24
R/$=13.01
R/€=15.56
R/£=17.28
$/€=0.83
JSE All Share=56,366.16
DJIA=22,129.26
FTSE 100=7,400.69

