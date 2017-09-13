One dead, several wounded in northwest US school shooting

One student was killed and at least three other people were wounded Wednesday in a shooting in a school in the northwest of the United States, according to officials quoted by local media.

The shooting took place in a high school in the town of Spokane in Washington state, 285 miles (460 kilometers ) from Seattle.

Fire department spokesman Brian Schaeffer told local media that one student had been killed and that three others were admitted to a nearby hospital in a stable condition.

The shooter has been arrested, according to the Spokane sheriff's office.

Some media reported a total of six people had been hit by bullets, including the deceased.

The sheriff's office said on its Twitter account that police were "going room to room, floor by floor. We understand parents are extremely concerned. We will provide info ASAP, please avoid area ."

Other schools in the area were closed as a precautionary measure. DM