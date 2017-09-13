GroundUp: In photos – Hangberg erupts over fishing rights
- 13 Sep 2017 12:38 (South Africa)
Rubber bullets, petrol bombs, flares and tear gas fill the air as protest escalated. By Ashraf Hendricks for GROUNDUP.
First published by Groundup
On Tuesday Hangberg was the scene of a violent confrontation between residents and police after residents protested over fishing quotas. A 14-year-old boy was shot in the mouth by public order police. As the day progressed, things continued to escalate.
Photo: Protesters taunt police after blocking Atlantic Skipper Street
Photo: A protester is almost burnt as a burning tyre is moved to barricade the street
Photo: A community leader (centre) and other residents talk about why they are protesting
Photo: Police prepare to enter protest
Photo: After protesters threw rocks, police forced their way into the area and fired rubber bullets
Photo: Running battles took place in the road
Photo: A police vehicle is burnt by a petrol bomb
Photo: A resident takes cover behind a vehicle
Photo: Tear gas was fired into the residents’ homes
Photo: Clouds of tear gas filled the streets
Photo: Hangberg residents watching the police gather from afar
Photo: A burnt tyre is rolled down the road towards the police
Photo: Two fishing boats were set alight. One of the boats was saved by the police water canon
Photo: A Hangberg resident lies on the ground. Police asked him to leave numerous times but he refused
Photo: As the sun set it became harder to see rocks being thrown by protesters. Police continuously kept a close watch firing large amounts of rubber bullets at protesters
Photo: In response, protesters used flares DM
Photo: Protesters throw petrol bombs at riot police
