GroundUp: In photos – Hangberg erupts over fishing rights

13 September 2017 13:24 (South Africa)
In photos – Hangberg erupts over fishing rights

Photo: Protesters throw petrol bombs at riot police

Rubber bullets, petrol bombs, flares and tear gas fill the air as protest escalated. By Ashraf Hendricks for GROUNDUP.

On Tuesday Hangberg was the scene of a violent confrontation between residents and police after residents protested over fishing quotas. A 14-year-old boy  was shot in the mouth by public order police. As the day progressed, things continued to escalate.

Photo: Protesters taunt police after blocking Atlantic Skipper Street

Photo: A protester is almost burnt as a burning tyre is moved to barricade the street

Photo: A community leader (centre) and other residents talk about why they are protesting

Photo: Police prepare to enter protest

Photo: After protesters threw rocks, police forced their way into the area and fired rubber bullets

Photo: Running battles took place in the road

Photo: A police vehicle is burnt by a petrol bomb

Photo: A resident takes cover behind a vehicle

Photo: Tear gas was fired into the residents’ homes

Photo: Clouds of tear gas filled the streets

Photo: Hangberg residents watching the police gather from afar

Photo: A burnt tyre is rolled down the road towards the police

Photo: Two fishing boats were set alight. One of the boats was saved by the police water canon

Photo: A Hangberg resident lies on the ground. Police asked him to leave numerous times but he refused

Photo: As the sun set it became harder to see rocks being thrown by protesters. Police continuously kept a close watch firing large amounts of rubber bullets at protesters

Photo: In response, protesters used flares DM

Photo: Protesters throw petrol bombs at riot police

