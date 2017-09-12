While you were sleeping: 12 September 2017
- John Stupart
- South Africa
- 12 Sep 2017 05:47 (South Africa)
Widespread labour protests to hit France, US Supreme Court upholds refugee ban, and Tesla gives out free Irma-related range upgrades.
Tuesday, 12 September 2017
STORY OF THE DAY
Op-Ed: The KPMG Failure – Ethical test for SA business and company directors
By IRAJ ABEDIAN
SA business leaders and company directors have come face to face with a critical ethical decision. Should they part ways with KPMG or not? The fact that a major business corporation such as KPMG has become complicit in the machinery of corruption is a golden opportunity for the business sector and company directors to reveal their own ethical values.
France braces for massive protests
A hundred and eighty protests nationwide are expected to kick off today in France. Aimed at
US Supreme Court upholds refugee ban
The Trump administration's refugee ban was upheld on Monday by the US Supreme Court. Granting a petition by the Trump government to put aside a ruling by the San Francisco Appeals Court has placed some 24,000 refugees, who are already within the immigration pipeline, into a world of uncertainty.
Sanctions approved for North Korea
The United Nations Security Council unanimously approved new sanctions against North Korea late on Monday. The sanctions will ban textile exports and restrict the shipping of oil-related products. Punishing the dictatorship for its sixth nuclear test, the sanctions will be unlikely to motivate Dear Leader, who will remain largely unaffected (personally) by the sanctions, very much.
Tesla hands out goodwill battery upgrades
Irma-stricken Tesla drivers were given a free upgrade to their car's battery software. Extending their vehicle's range by 30km, the patch usually costs several thousand dollars, but in this case was handed out for free. The patch expires on 16 September, however. There is also the larger question of how much control Tesla has over your car once it rolls out of the factory, but Irma's victims are unlikely to care too much about that.
IN NUMBERS
11,000
The number of years ago that blonde hair emerged in humans.
FACTS OF THE DAY
Today in 1977 Steve Biko is assassinated.
A 45kg person on Earth would weigh just over 1.3kg on Pluto's moon Charon.
