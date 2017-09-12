While you were sleeping: 12 September 2017

Tesla hands out goodwill battery upgrades

Irma-stricken Tesla drivers were given a free upgrade to their car's battery software. Extending their vehicle's range by 30km, the patch usually costs several thousand dollars, but in this case was handed out for free. The patch expires on 16 September, however. There is also the larger question of how much control Tesla has over your car once it rolls out of the factory, but Irma's victims are unlikely to care too much about that.