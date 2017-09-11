Wired World
US circulates revised UN draft resolution on N. Korea sanctions: diplomats
- AFP
- Wired World
- 11 Sep 2017 05:23 (South Africa)
The United States circulated late Sunday a revised draft resolution on an eighth set of sanctions against North Korea among its Security Council partners, according to diplomats.
The Security Council is set to vote Monday on the US-led effort to impose harsher new sanctions against North Korea following Pyongyang's sixth nuclear test.
The new draft, while slightly less tough than the original, includes a "progressive" oil embargo on North Korea, diplomats said. DM
- AFP
- Wired World
Do Not Miss