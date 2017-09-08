Police on high alert after 2 'Uber taxis' set alight in Johannesburg

Johannesburg – Police were on "high alert" in Sandton on Thursday evening after two vehicles, believed to be Uber taxis, were set alight near a Gautrain station, a spokesperson said.Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said the two drivers escaped unharmed.

"According to the drivers, they were sitting in the cars when a group of men poured petrol into the vehicles and set them alight."

Masondo was unable to say how many men were involved in the incident.

He said the situation "remained tense" after a group of Uber drivers retaliated.

"A few Uber drivers have headed towards meter taxis with stones in their hands. Police are on scene and monitoring the situation."

No arrests have been made.

Uber spokesperson Samantha Allenberg told News24 that one of the vehicles was registered with the service.

The service is investigating whether the second vehicle is also registered, Allenberg said. "Any situation where driver safety is put at risk is absolutely unacceptable to us. That people are choosing violence and threats against those bringing choice in transportation is completely unacceptable."