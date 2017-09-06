While you were sleeping: 6 September 2017

Obama speaks out against Trump repeal

Former President Barack Obama has criticised his orange successor for opting to end an amnesty for hundreds of thousands of illegal child immigrants. Posting on Facebook, Obama stated that for Donald Trump "to target these young people is wrong -- because they have done nothing wrong. It is self-defeating -- because they want to start new businesses, staff our labs, serve in our military, and otherwise contribute to the country we love. And it is cruel". The DACA or "Dreamer" scheme was ended today, leaving 800,000 children and former children at risk of deportation from the only country they've ever known as home.