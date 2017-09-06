Mental floss for the discerning
While you were sleeping: 6 September 2017

By EPA-EFE/Paul Bergen Singer Erlend Hjelvik of Norwegian band Kvelertak performs in a pre-programme for the Metallica concert at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 4 September 2017.

Lesotho hangs on political cliff edge, Kunene survives shooting, and aspirin's link with cancer elaborated.

Wednesday, 6 September 2017

“If I had a large amount of money I should certainly found a hospital for those whose grip upon the world is so tenuous that they can be severely offended by words and phrases and yet remain all unoffended by the injustice, violence and oppression that howls daily about our ears.” 
Stephen Fry

 

ANC Chief Whip Jackson Mthembu is wary of further twists and turns to the smear campaigns that erupted spectacularly over Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa at the weekend. But with nominations for the ANC presidential contest now officially open, he didn’t mince his words. “I am part of the CR17 (Ramaphosa) campaign… Those who are sniffing, they do know that. There’s nothing to hide”. By MARIANNE MERTEN.

 
 
 

Lesotho sits on knife edge

With three Lesotho Defence Force officers shot dead on Tuesday, the country is in something of a state of uncertainty. LDF commander, Lt-General Khoantile Motsomotso, Special Forces commander Lt-Colonel Tefo Hashatsi and Lt-Colonel Bulane Sechele were killed in what may have been an altercation between the latter two and Motsomotso. Hashatsi and Sechele had been implicated in the assassination of Brigadier Maaparankoe Mahao. The real question hovering here may be just why Lesotho still has a defence force in the first place.

 

Obama speaks out against Trump repeal

Former President Barack Obama has criticised his orange successor for opting to end an amnesty for hundreds of thousands of illegal child immigrants. Posting on Facebook, Obama stated that for Donald Trump "to target these young people is wrong -- because they have done nothing wrong. It is self-defeating -- because they want to start new businesses, staff our labs, serve in our military, and otherwise contribute to the country we love. And it is cruel". The DACA or "Dreamer" scheme was ended today, leaving 800,000 children and former children at risk of deportation from the only country they've ever known as home.

 

Kunene survives drive-by shooting

Socialite and prominent figure Kenny Kunene has survived a shooting in Waverley, Johannesburg. Kunene and a female passenger were shot at by unknown assailants late on Tuesday night. It is believed that the shooting may have been aimed at Sunday Independent editor Steve Motale, who had intended to travel in the vehicle with Kunene.

 

Win-Lose with aspirin and cancer - study

A new study has shown that while regular aspirin use can reduce the risk of colon cancer, it could make it harder to treat if it emerges. A new study published in the Journal of the Royal Society Interface used lab studies and mathematical modelling to establish the new findings. The best route, researchers suggested, was to take regular micro doses of aspirin in your 50s and 60s, and then stop.

 
 — 

IN NUMBERS

$71,145

The amount made by the makers of Cards Against Humanity for having a sale of nothing (literally).

 

FACTS OF THE DAY

Today in 1939 South Africa declares war on Nazi Germany.

Vin Diesel's real name is Mark Sinclair.

 

 

