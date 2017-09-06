While you were sleeping: 6 September 2017
- John Stupart
- South Africa
- 06 Sep 2017 05:42 (South Africa)
Lesotho hangs on political cliff edge, Kunene survives shooting, and aspirin's link with cancer elaborated.
Wednesday, 6 September 2017
“If I had a large amount of money I should certainly found a hospital for those whose grip upon the world is so tenuous that they can be severely offended by words and phrases and yet remain all unoffended by the injustice, violence and oppression that howls daily about our ears.”
Stephen Fry
STORY OF THE DAY
Jackson Mthembu Interview: ‘I am part of the CR17 campaign – we need to change the trajectory’
ANC Chief Whip Jackson Mthembu is wary of further twists and turns to the smear campaigns that erupted spectacularly over Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa at the weekend. But with nominations for the ANC presidential contest now officially open, he didn’t mince his words. “I am part of the CR17 (Ramaphosa) campaign… Those who are sniffing, they do know that. There’s nothing to hide”. By MARIANNE MERTEN.
With three Lesotho Defence Force officers shot dead on Tuesday, the country is in something of a state of uncertainty. LDF commander, Lt-General Khoantile Motsomotso, Special Forces commander Lt-Colonel Tefo Hashatsi and Lt-Colonel Bulane Sechele were killed in what may have been an altercation between the latter two and Motsomotso. Hashatsi and Sechele had been implicated in the assassination of Brigadier Maaparankoe Mahao. The real question hovering here may be just why Lesotho still has a defence force in the first place.
Obama speaks out against Trump repeal
Former President Barack Obama has criticised his orange successor for opting to end an amnesty for hundreds of thousands of illegal child immigrants. Posting on Facebook, Obama stated that for Donald Trump "to target these young people is wrong -- because they have done nothing wrong. It is self-defeating -- because they want to start new businesses, staff our labs, serve in our
Kunene survives drive-by shooting
Socialite and prominent figure Kenny Kunene has survived a shooting in Waverley, Johannesburg. Kunene and a female passenger were shot at by unknown assailants late on Tuesday night. It is believed that the shooting may have been aimed at Sunday Independent editor Steve Motale, who had intended to travel in the vehicle with Kunene.
Win-Lose with aspirin and cancer - study
A new study has shown that while regular aspirin use can reduce the risk of colon cancer, it could make it harder to treat if it emerges. A new study published in the Journal of the Royal Society Interface used lab studies and mathematical modelling to establish the new findings. The best route, researchers suggested, was to take regular micro doses of aspirin in your 50s and 60s, and then stop.
IN NUMBERS
$71,145
The amount made by the makers of Cards Against Humanity for having a sale of nothing (literally).
FACTS OF THE DAY
Today in 1939 South Africa declares war on Nazi Germany.
Vin Diesel's real name is Mark Sinclair.
FEATURED ARTICLES
ANC KZN: Sindiso Magaqa’s death, another worrying statistic in a troubled province
BY CARIEN DU PLESSIS
Lesotho: Political tensions run high following army shootings
BY PETER FABRICIUS & KRISTEN VAN SCHIE
OPINIONISTAS
If you pray for the rain you have to deal with the mud – meet Jacob Zuma, the teetotaller
A column by OSCAR VAN HEERDEN
Weather
BFN: min: 10° max 27°, cloudy
CPT: min: 10° max: 15°, cloudy
DBN: min: 15° max: 24°, sunny
EL: min: 14° max: 22°, rainy
JHB: min: 13° max: 26°, sunny
KIM: min: 11° max: 30°, sunny
NLP: min: 12° max: 33°, sunny
MHK: min: 12° max: 29°, sunny
PMB: min: 14° max: 29°, sunny
PE: min: 12° max: 24°, sunny
PTA: min: 11° max: 29°, sunny
Financial Data
Oil=$53.18
Gold=$1,341.90
Platinum=$1,007.53
R/$=12.92
R/€=15.41
R/£=16.85
$/€=0.83
JSE All Share=56,144.80
DJIA=21,746.28
FTSE 100=7,372.92
- John Stupart
- South Africa