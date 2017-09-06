Kunene Motale open a case after alleged assassination attempt

Cape Town - Businessman Kenny Kunene has survived an alleged assassination attempt on Tuesday night.

It is believed that the shooting was meant for Sunday Independent editor Steve Motale who was supposed to be travelling in the same car Kunene was shot in.

"I'm not okay. I'm not okay," Kunene reportedly told TimesLive after the shooting.

Gauteng Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said no shooting incident has been reported to police on Tuesday night.

Kunene also told TimesLive that the car had five bullet holes after the shooting that took place in Waverley, Johannesburg.

It is reported that a car approached Kunene's BMW 125i, blocking it, before the occupants started shooting at him and another occupant.

The Citizen reported that there were as many as 20 bullets at the blue BMW.

At 22:00, Motale told News24 that he and Kunene were at a police station to open a case. He requested that he be phoned back for further comment. DM