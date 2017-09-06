Don’t use our banner to support Ramaphosa – ANCWL in KZN

Durban – The ANC Women's League (ANCWL) in KwaZulu-Natal has said that if Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga continued to use the league's name to support Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, it would call for her to be disciplined.

The ANCWL said that while Motshekga had a right to her own views, she was exploiting the ANCWL to further her own agenda. The league and its top tier leadership were speaking at a media briefing at the ANC headquarters in KZN on Tuesday.

Motshekga has been vocal in supporting Ramaphosa in the build-up to the ANC elective conference in December.

The league on Tuesday said that Motshekga should not be airing her views under the banner of the women's league. It said that as the former president of the women's league, she should be led by the structure and its president, Bathabile Dlamini.

"We are mindful of the fact that she is doing whatever she is doing - using herself as a former women’s league president."

Newly elected ANCWL secretary Nonhlanhla Gabela-Msomi said there was no room for ill-discipline within the party.

"We respect Angie [Motshekga], she is leading basic education. However, our comrades of [the] women's league chose to elect Bathabile [Dlamini]. She must accept that she wasn't elected. She must respect the leadership now. If she continues doing this we request the NEC to discipline her. She knows how to behave."

Ramaphosa's personal life is his own

Gabela-Msomi also touched on Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa's alleged sex scandal, saying his personal life was his own.

"The constitution of the ANC says we do not interfere with individual, private lives of our members. That is his private life. It is not part of the ANC and in his campaigning."

She, however, condemned the use of women as "pawns".

"We find that, the fact that women are being used as pawns is greatly disturbing. We condemn this. There is a game of chess being played and women [are] used as pawns. We don't accept that young women are used as pawns."

Political killing investigations taking too long

Gabela-Msomi said the league was also "dissatisfied with the progress thus far" with investigations into political killings.

"All and any intervention should be implemented. The possibility to call different investigators from different parts of the country to come investigate needs to be considered."

She said that during political unrest in KZN in the 1980s, investigators from other parts of the country were called in.

"This is what helped solving the province in the 1980s. We are requesting people to come assist. Once violence starts in KZN, you run a risk of having that violence spreading throughout the country. We are not happy with the progress."

She added that the ANCWL would be part of an ANC delegation heading to the Moerane Commission later this month to testify.

The commission, set up by Premier Willis Mchunu, is investigating the high number of political killings in the province. DM