While you were sleeping: 4 September 2017
- John Stupart
- South Africa
- 04 Sep 2017 05:56 (South Africa)
Anderson gets to quarter-finals, BRICS kicks off under Korean shadow, and Australian drag race turns very ugly.
Monday, 4 September 2017
“You can be gorgeous at thirty,
Coco Chanel
STORY OF THE DAY
ANC Leadership Race: Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and her social media campaign speak in two voices
It’s smoke, mirrors and sex scandal time again as nominations for the ANC presidency got off to a false Spring Day start – and Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has learnt how tough it is to run a campaign based on ethics and morality when you have a few
Anderson makes US Open quarters
In a surprise effort, South African Kevin Anderson has advanced to the US Open quarter-finals. Anderson defeated Italy's Paolo Lorenzi 6-4, 6-3, 6-7 (4/7), 6-4 on Sunday. This is Anderson's second US Open quarter-final, with his last showing being in 2015. He will now face either Sam Querrey or Mischa Zverev.
Brics to meet in the shadow of North Korean tension
China's President Xi Jinping will open the
The United States has warned that it could launch a "massive military response" in reaction to a hydrogen bomb test by Pyongyang. Defence Secretary James Mattis stated that: "Any threat to the United States or its territories, including Guam, or our allies will be met with a massive military response, a response both effective and overwhelming."
Australian drag race turns into fiery
A drag racing event in Alice Springs turned very ugly on Sunday. One person was critically injured and 11 others wounded after a car competing in the event sprayed burning fuel over the spectators. The "Ultimate Festival of Wheels" became something resembling the Ultimate Disaster by Wheels, with organisers shutting down the event after the disaster.
IN NUMBERS
18%
The increased rate you will get drunker from just mixing your drinks with diet soda.
FACTS OF THE DAY
Today in 1951 the first transcontinental live television broadcast takes place.
The 2016 Rio Olympic medals are already showing defects, including rusting and chipping.
FEATURED ARTICLES
OPINIONISTAS
I’m proud of my Indian forebears’ contribution to the struggle for freedom
A column by GHALEB CACHALIA
ANC leadership race: The shackles of civility and common decency have been lost
A column by YONELA DIKO
Weather
BFN: min: 7° max 26°, cloudy
CPT: min: 13° max: 27°, cloudy
DBN: min: 14° max: 24°, sunny
EL: min: 19° max: 28°, sunny
JHB: min: 8° max: 25°, sunny
KIM: min: 7° max: 23°, sunny
NLP: min: 12° max: 27°, sunny
MHK: min: 9° max: 28°, sunny
PMB: min: 11° max: 19°, sunny
PE: min: 10° max: 18°, sunny
PTA: min: 11° max: 29°, sunny
Financial Data
Oil=$52.75
Gold=$1,325.23
Platinum=$1,007.55
R/$=12.93
R/€=15.34
R/£=16.76
$/€=0.84
JSE All Share=56,513.46
DJIA=21,987.56
FTSE 100=7,438.50
- John Stupart
- South Africa