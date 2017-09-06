While you were sleeping: 4 September 2017

Brics to meet in the shadow of North Korean tension

China's President Xi Jinping will open the Brics annual summit today. It is being hosted in Xiamen, China and the main challenge of the summit will be to assuage prevailing perceptions of a general drifting apart of the emerging economies. In the shadow of a massive hydrogen bomb test by North Korea, however, South Africa's foreign mission might well be offering a free hotel stay for Kim Jong Un, given our present policy track record.