6 September 2017 00:54 (South Africa)
While you were sleeping: 4 September 2017

  • 04 Sep 2017 05:56 (South Africa)
By EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY A Russian Soyuz MS-04 space capsule lands in a remote area outside the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, 03 September 2017. The Soyuz capsule carrying Astronauts Peggy Whitson and Jack Fischer of NASA and Fyodor Yurchikhin of the Russian space agency Roscosmos undocked from the International Space Station (ISS)'s Rassvet module and safely returned to Earth in the Kazakh steppe on 03 September.

Anderson gets to quarter-finals, BRICS kicks off under Korean shadow, and Australian drag race turns very ugly.

Monday, 4 September 2017

“You can be gorgeous at thirty, charmimg at forty, and irresistible for the rest of your life.” 
Coco Chanel

 
 

It’s smoke, mirrors and sex scandal time again as nominations for the ANC presidency got off to a false Spring Day start – and Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has learnt how tough it is to run a campaign based on ethics and morality when you have a few smallanyana skeletons of your own in the cupboard. By CARIEN DU PLESSIS.

 
 
 

Anderson makes US Open quarters

In a surprise effort, South African Kevin Anderson has advanced to the US Open quarter-finals. Anderson defeated Italy's Paolo Lorenzi 6-4, 6-3, 6-7 (4/7), 6-4 on Sunday. This is Anderson's second US Open quarter-final, with his last showing being in 2015. He will now face either Sam Querrey or Mischa Zverev.

 

Brics to meet in the shadow of North Korean tension

China's President Xi Jinping will open the Brics annual summit today. It is being hosted in Xiamen, China and the main challenge of the summit will be to assuage prevailing perceptions of a general drifting apart of the emerging economies. In the shadow of a massive hydrogen bomb test by North Korea, however, South Africa's foreign mission might well be offering a free hotel stay for Kim Jong Un, given our present policy track record.

 

US warns of massive military response

The United States has warned that it could launch a "massive military response" in reaction to a hydrogen bomb test by Pyongyang. Defence Secretary James Mattis stated that: "Any threat to the United States or its territories, including Guam, or our allies will be met with a massive military response, a response both effective and overwhelming."

 

Australian drag race turns into fiery infero

A drag racing event in Alice Springs turned very ugly on Sunday. One person was critically injured and 11 others wounded after a car competing in the event sprayed burning fuel over the spectators. The "Ultimate Festival of Wheels" became something resembling the Ultimate Disaster by Wheels, with organisers shutting down the event after the disaster.

 
 — 

IN NUMBERS

18%

The increased rate you will get drunker from just mixing your drinks with diet soda.

 

FACTS OF THE DAY

Today in 1951 the first transcontinental live television broadcast takes place.

The 2016 Rio Olympic medals are already showing defects, including rusting and chipping.

 

 

Weather
BFN: min: 7° max 26°, cloudy
CPT: min: 13° max: 27°,  cloudy
DBN: min: 14° max: 24°, sunny
EL: min: 19° max: 28°, sunny
JHB: min: 8° max: 25°, sunny
KIM: min: 7° max: 23°, sunny
NLP: min: 12° max: 27°, sunny
MHK: min: 9° max: 28°, sunny
PMB: min: 11° max: 19°, sunny
PE: min: 10° max: 18°, sunny
PTA: min: 11° max: 29°, sunny

Financial Data
Oil=$52.75
Gold=$1,325.23
Platinum=$1,007.55
R/$=12.93
R/€=15.34
R/£=16.76
$/€=0.84
JSE All Share=56,513.46
DJIA=21,987.56
FTSE 100=7,438.50

