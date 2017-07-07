'White people are going to die with you,' shouts BLF after losing in court

Johannesburg - Angry members of Black First Land First (BLF) hurled insults and threats to journalists outside the courtroom where Judge Corrie van der Westhuizen interdicted the organisation on Friday from abusing journalists.

"White people are going to die with you," a BLF member can be heard shouting at senior journalist and political commentator Karima Brown, who was assaulted by the BLF outside the house of Tiso Blackstar editor at large Peter Bruce last week.

Van der Westhuizen interdicted the BLF and its founder Andile Mngxitama from harassing or assaulting journalists or protesting outside their houses.

Mngxitama could be heard telling Sanef chairperson Mahlatse Gallens outside court that BFL would not fight with black journalists. "We will protect you against white people." DM