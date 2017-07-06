Who says the news has to be boring?
6 July 2017
While you were sleeping: 6 July 2017

By EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA A Tibetan artists wearing a traditional costume waits before their performance during the 82nd pre-birthday celebration of Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama at a Monastery in Kathmandu, Nepal, 05 July 2017. More than 1,000 monks and other Tibetans gathered at the Monastery compound to celebrate their spiritual leader's birthday. The Nepalese government has banned all kinds of Tibetan activities against the Chinese rule in Tibet so Tibetans have been changing the venue of the Dalai Lama's birthday celebration. The Dalai Lama will turn 82 on 06 July 2017.

USA mulls military action on North Korea, #GuptaLeaks explained, and SpaceX launches massive communications satellite.

Thursday, 6 July 2017

“You know, Hobbes, some days even my lucky rocket ship underpants don't help.” 
Bill Watterson

 
 

Working closely with the Gupta brothers on a daily basis came with perks for female employees: extensive international travel, for one, together with other ad-hoc gifts and rewards. But the downside was allegedly very dark indeed. Sexual harassment by at least two of the Gupta brothers of their female personal assistants has been alleged by three former employees – with cash pay-outs and the threat of unemployment allegedly used to silence the women in question. 

 
 
 

US 'will use force' if needed against North Korea

US ambassador Nikki Haley has warned that the United States will use force if "it must" against North Korea. Speaking at an emergency session of the Security Council, Haley cautioned that the testing by Dear Leader of an ICBM was closing off the possibility of a diplomatic solution. Considering the ICBM launch came with a warning to the "American Bastards", that solution may well be far gone.

 

#GuptaLeaks 101: A roundup

Do you feel like the #GuptaLeaks investigation has you overwhelmed? Given the massive amount of effluent flowing from Saxonwold it would be forgivable to struggle to keep track of what's where, when. Look no further: Chronicle has compiled an introduction to the leaks, explaining in concise detail everything you need to know. If you want the tl;dr version, click here .

 

Zambia slips into state of emergency

Zambian President Edgar Lungu enacted a state of emergency late on Wednesday, making a calculated move away from good governance and slipping into authoritarianism. He justified the declaration due to a series of apparent arson attacks, but it cannot be removed from the ongoing arrest and detention of opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema. The Zambian night of the long knives, then, may well be playing out this week.

 

SpaceX launch major broadband satellite

After an avionics-related delay, SpaceX has successfully launched a rather large broadband communications satellite into space. The IntelSat 35e required such a powerful rocket to be sent into orbit that SpaceX opted not to use the return option on its first state rocket. Carrying an array of hardware on board, the IntelSat satellite will boost wireless communications in, among other regions, Africa.

 
4,000-6,000

The range in tons of sunscreen that enters coral reef areas annually.

 

Today in 1947 the AK47 began production in the Soviet Union.

It is illegal in China to seductively eat a banana on a live stream.

 

 

Donald Goes East: Days of TrumPutin

BY J BROOKS SPECTOR

 

The ANC is virtually bereft of substance

A column by JUDITH FEBRUARY

 
