While you were sleeping: 6 July 2017

USA mulls military action on North Korea, #GuptaLeaks explained, and SpaceX launches massive communications satellite.
Scorpio & amaBhungane #GuptaLeaks: Working for the Guptas, where sexual harassment was part of the job
By SCORPIO and AMABHUNGANE
Working closely with the Gupta brothers on a daily basis came with perks for female employees: extensive international travel, for one, together with other ad-hoc gifts and rewards. But the downside was allegedly very dark indeed. Sexual harassment by at least two of the Gupta brothers of their female personal assistants has been alleged by three former employees – with cash
US ambassador Nikki Haley has warned that the United States will use force if "it must" against North Korea. Speaking at an emergency session of the Security Council, Haley cautioned that the testing by Dear Leader of an ICBM was closing off the possibility of a diplomatic solution. Considering the ICBM launch came with a warning to the "American Bastards", that solution may well be far gone.
Do you feel like the #GuptaLeaks investigation has you overwhelmed? Given the massive amount of effluent flowing from
Zambia slips into state of emergency
Zambian President Edgar Lungu enacted a state of emergency late on Wednesday, making a calculated move away from good governance and slipping into authoritarianism. He justified the declaration due to a series of apparent arson attacks, but it cannot be removed from the ongoing arrest and detention of opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema. The Zambian night of the long knives, then, may well be playing out this week.
SpaceX launch major broadband satellite
After an avionics-related delay, SpaceX has successfully launched a rather large broadband communications satellite into space. The
4,000-6,000
The range in
Today in 1947 the AK47 began production in the Soviet Union.
It is illegal in China to seductively eat a banana on a live stream.
FACT: Both Factions of the ANC are not opposed to White Monopoly Capitalism
A column by FLOYD SHIVAMBU
