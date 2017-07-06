South Africa
Video: #GuptaLeaks – Here's the biggest eyebrow-raisers so far, Ep.1
The #GuptaLeaks are a massive trove of information made up of hundreds of gigabytes of documents and emails obtained by a team of journalists from the Daily Maverick's investigative unit, Scorpio, Amabhungane and News24. This is the first in a series of videos bringing you the biggest eyebrow-raisers from the leaks.
