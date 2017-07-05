While you were sleeping: 5 July 2017
- John Stupart
- South Africa
- 05 Jul 2017 06:00 (South Africa)
Sagan breaks Cavendish's shoulder, Korea laughs off ICBM launch, and Hotdog eater a "hero of America."
Wednesday, 5 July 2017
TRAINSPOTTER: Deep inside the war at the ANC policy conference’s Economic Transformation Commission
By RICHARD POPLAK
The mysteries of the 5th ANC National Policy Conference are manifold, but there are several open secrets – on the issue of the economy, President Jacob Zuma’s “radical” faction is pitted against deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa’s “constitutional” faction, a battle for the future of the party that also determines what South Africa will become: either a developing nation in the throes of a fierce reconfiguration of its economy; or a country attempting the sober implementation of policies rubber-stamped by policy wonks here and in Davos. Since the ousting of President Thabo Mbeki in 2007, no internecine argument has been so vicious.
Sagan disqualified for Cavendish argy-bargy
World Champion Peter Sagan was booted out of the Tour de France on Tuesday after a "dangerous move". Mark Cavendish was elbowed and crashed into the barriers, 200m from the finish line with the Team Dimension Data rider saying he was "not optimistic about staying on". Hours later Cavendish confirmed his exit with a broken shoulder blade.
Alaska now in North Korean missile range
While Americans celebrated their Fourth of July with fireworks, North Korea was celebrating a rocket of a different kind. A new long-range missile type was confirmed to be the subject of this week's test. It is essentially an ICBM capable of reaching Alaska and it appeared as though President Donald Trump's promise to never let the US be in
Federer calls for calm amidst Wimbledon drop-outs
Seven men have dropped out of Wimbledon in the opening rounds so far. Roger Federer has since appealed to Grand Slams not to be "panicked" about the situation, after the suggestion of reducing matches to best-of-three. Federer beat Alexandr Dolgopolov after he pulled out just 43 minutes into the match complaining of a sore ankle. Earning £35,000 just for pitching up at Wimbledon may have something to do with the slew of bottom-ranking players getting "injured" in the first round.
'Jaws' demolishes dogs in minutes
Forgetting about the threat of a Korean nuclear Armageddon for a few minutes, Joey "Jaws" Chestnut demolished the competition at the Coney Island wiener-eating contest. Jaws wolfed down 72
2.5
The number of times more likely PhD students
Today in 1975 Arthur Ashe became the first black man to win the Wimbledon singles title.
Female-named hurricanes kill more people on average than male hurricanes. This is due to people not being as intimidated by the former as the latter.
Weather
BFN: min: 2° max 21°, sunny
CPT: min: 12° max: 21°, cloudy
DBN: min: 11° max: 24°, sunny
EL: min: 12° max: 23°, sunny
JHB: min: 5° max: 18°, sunny
KIM: min: 2° max: 20°, sunny
NLP: min: 8° max: 22°, sunny
PMB: min: 6° max: 27°, cloudy
PE: min: 8° max: 24°, sunny
PTA: min: 6° max: 21°, sunny
Financial Data
Oil=$49.61
Gold=$1,223.57
Platinum=$913.65
R/$=13.19
R/€=14.97
R/£=17.04
$/€=0.88
JSE All Share=52,049.25
DJIA=21,479.27
FTSE 100=7,357.23
