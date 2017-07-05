7 confirmed dead in Joburg CBD building fire

Johannesburg – Seven people have been confirmed dead in a fire in the City York building in the Johannesburg CBD, emergency services said.

One of the victims died when he jumped from the burning building.

It is unclear from which floor the man jumped, Johannesburg Emergency Services spokesperson Nana Radebe told News24.

She said four other people, who had been stuck on the building’s roof, were saved.

The fire brigade used a ladder to remove the individuals, Radebe said.

She said the fire has been brought under control and emergency services were examining the building to ensure all residents had been brought to safety.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. DM