While you were sleeping: 4 July 2017

In which ANC delegates, numbering roughly 4,000, converge on Johannesburg’s Nasrec convention centre in order to decide on stuff like whether or not White Monopoly Capital exists. Regardless, as has happened in the past, the consensus of the many can be overturned by plenaries of the few. It’s a scenario that Khrushchev would have found familiar – although the coffee is probably worse than any brewed during Soviet Russia’s darkest moments of deprivation. But in a country that is starting to engage in a conversation about the outsized role of political parties in democracy’s architecture, the conference will probably terrify those hoping not only for rational leaders, but for a revised means of choosing them. In this, the only thing the conference attendees are not pretending not to discuss is something South Africa desperately requires to move itself forward: the reformation of our electoral system, so we’re voting for people, not parties.