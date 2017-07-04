Death toll in mineworkers horror crash rises to 18

Mbombela - The number of deaths in a horror crash in Mpumalanga on Tuesday has climbed to 18, paramedics have confirmed.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said they had been notified that 16 people died at the scene, while two others died due to their injuries in hospital.

The crash, involving a bus and truck, occurred on the Badplaas Road, about 3km outside Machadodorp on Tuesday morning.

Emergency services found the damaged bus on its side on the roadside at about 07:30, and the truck in the middle of the road a short distance away.

A number of passengers were found lying trapped inside the bus while others were walking around on the scene.

Meiring said several were also found lying trapped under the overturned bus.

According to the South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco), the victims were Komati mineworkers.

Its national spokesperson, Jabu Mahlangu urged authorities to probe what caused the accident.

"If negligence or reckless driving was the cause, whoever is responsible must face the full wrath of the law," he said. DM