While you were sleeping: 30 June 2017
- John Stupart
- Wired World
- 30 Jun 2017 05:53 (South Africa)
Trump travel ban takes hold, Fukushima executives stand trial, and US GDP to drop in relation to climate change.
TGIF, 30 June 2017
“All grown-ups were once children... but only
Antoine de Saint-Exupéry
STORY OF THE DAY
amaBhungane & Scorpio #GuptaLeaks: The Dubai Laundromat – How millions milked from Free State government paid for Sun City wedding
By AMABHUNGANE and SCORPIO.
The Guptas always denied that they were behind the infamous Vrede dairy project. Now leaked records show that public funds were laundered from the project via Dubai to pay for the family’s showcase wedding.
A five-month battle to prevent President Donald Trump's travel ban ended today, with refugees and travellers from six predominantly Muslim countries barred from entering the United States. The ban is a 90-day block on travellers from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. Refugees will face a 120-day ban. Only those with "close family relationships" in the United States will be let through.
Fukushima power bosses stand trial
Three former heads of Fukushima's nuclear plant went on trial today. They are so far the only people to face any criminal prosecution for the 2011 meltdown. Ex-Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco) chairman Tsunehisa Katsumata, 77, and former vice presidents Sakae Muto, 66, and Ichiro Takekuro, 71, all pleaded not guilty. Instead of defending their negligence, they argue that they could not have predicted the strength of the 9.0-magnitude earthquake.
Williams 'at fault' in fatal car crash
Tenth-seeded Wimbledon star Venus Williams has been reported to be "at fault" in a Florida traffic accident that left a 78-year-old man dead. The report emerged from official police documents, indicating that the 9 June accident did not leave Williams blameless. She had slowed in the middle of an intersection, where her truck was hit by the deceased and his 68-year-old wife.
Climate change will hurt US economy - study
For every 0.55 change in global temperature, the United States' economy will lose roughly 0.7% of its GDP. This is the estimate of a team of climatologists and economists working to quantify the danger of not working against climate change. Thursday also saw President Donald Trump declare himself "proud" of his decision to withdraw from the Paris climate accord.
IN NUMBERS
400
The cost in millions of dollars of damage caused by wild pigs in Texas.
FACTS OF THE DAY
Today in 1937 the world's first emergency number was introduced: 999 was used throughout London.
The sound of Krakatoa exploding travelled around the earth three times.
FEATURED ARTICLES
amaBhungane & Scorpio #GuptaLeaks: The Dubai Laundromat – KPMG saw no evil at wedding
BY AMABHUNGANE & SCORPIO
Policy Conference: No room at the inn for delegates who’ve left it too late
BY PUSELETSO
OPINIONISTAS
Weather
BFN: min: 5° max 21°, sunny
CPT: min: 6° max: 14°, rainy
DBN: min: 13° max: 23°, sunny
EL: min: 13° max: 26°, sunny
JHB: min: 6° max: 18°, cloudy
KIM: min: 8° max: 24°, sunny
NLP: min: 9° max: 24°, sunny
PMB: min: 7° max: 27°, cloudy
PE: min: 9° max: 26°, cloudy
PTA: min: 7° max: 20°, sunny
Financial Data
Oil=$47.32
Gold=$1,245.81
Platinum=$920.40
R/$=13.03
R/€=14.90
R/£=16.93
$/€=0.87
JSE All Share=51,355.97
DJIA=21,269.98
FTSE 100=7,350.32
- John Stupart
- Wired World