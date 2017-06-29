While you were sleeping: 29 June 2017

On Friday delegates from the ANC’s branches all over the country meet for the first time this year. It will, importantly, not be the last time. Instead, the policy conference, which should be about, you know, policy, is going to be overshadowed by the leadership battle. It is obvious to all and sundry that many people in the party don’t really care about policy at all, and only about who wins. In the slightly unreal politics of the ANC at the moment, it won’t come as a surprise to anyone to read that the ANC Policy Conference is both crucially, vitally, fantastically important, and not important at all.