Danger: mind-broadening ahead
29 June 2017 08:10 (South Africa)
Wired World

While you were sleeping: 29 June 2017

  • John Stupart
    John Stupart
    John Stupart

    John Stupart is the editor of the African Defence Review. He has completed his masters in War Studies at Kings College and has blathered endlessly on several mediums on all things pertaining to African defence policy, strategic, operational and tactical challenges. Most importantly, he brings you DailyMaverick's First Thing daily newsletter each morning.

  • Wired World
  • 29 Jun 2017 07:42 (South Africa)
By EPA/ABIR SULTAN Israeli Arab Muslims jumping into the waters in the Old City of Acre during the Eid al-Fitr holiday in Acre, Israel, 27 June 2017. Muslims around the world celebrate the Eid al-Fitr festival, which marks the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

Van Niekerk smashes 300m record, Australian priest charged in sex scandal, and Lebanon to build dam over troubled water.

Thursday, 29 June 2017

“Count your age by friends, not years. Count your life by smiles, not tears.”
John Lennon

 
 

On Friday delegates from the ANC’s branches all over the country meet for the first time this year. It will, importantly, not be the last time. Instead, the policy conference, which should be about, you know, policy, is going to be overshadowed by the leadership battle. It is obvious to all and sundry that many people in the party don’t really care about policy at all, and only about who wins. In the slightly unreal politics of the ANC at the moment, it won’t come as a surprise to anyone to read that the ANC Policy Conference is both crucially, vitally, fantastically important, and not important at all. 

 
 
 

New record for van Niekerk

Wayde van Niekerk has sprinted to a world record in the 300m on Wednesday. The 24 year old South African has officially usurped Michael Johnson in the event, running 30.81s at the Golden Spike meet. Johnson's previous record of 30.85 was, funnily enough, made in Pretoria 17 years ago.

 

Deep cuts to peacekeeping agreed by UN

The United Nations have conceded to cuts of nearly $600 million for its peacekeeping budget. The cuts came about from strong demands by the United States for cost reductions in its missions. While the cuts will reduce a lot of the insidious 'military tourism' where small states use UN missions as cash cows, many genuinely useful missions will also feel the pinch.

 

Church sex abuse scandal clings to Australian cleric

Australia's senior-most cleric George Pell has been charged today with historical child sex charge abuse. The third most senior Catholic cleric in the world, Pell has denied the allegations, claiming he had no knowledge of widespread paedophilia in Australia's church.

 

Lebanon plans dam along fault line

Lebanon's government has decided to build a dam. Such a damn good dam that it will be able to withstand tremors from a seismic fault line beneath it. The project is crucial for tackling water shortages in the country but raises one mammoth task for engineers. Either that or Lebanon will soon be half-submerged.

 
 — 

IN NUMBERS

1,300000

The number of homes that could be powered by the electricity used to power the Bitcoin network.

 

FACTS OF THE DAY

Today in 2007 Apple unveiled the iPhone.

An accountant named Kushim was the first recorded name in history.

 

 

FEATURED ARTICLES

OPINIONISTAS

Tracing the Roots of ‘The Decolonised Anthem’

A column by REV LAWRENCE MDUDUZI NDLOVU

 
 — 

Weather
BFN: min: -1° max 18°, rainy
CPT: min: 6° max: 16°,  cloudy
DBN: min: 13° max: 25°, sunny
EL: min: 9° max: 26°, sunny
JHB: min: 4° max: 19°, sunny
KIM: min: 11° max: 22°, sunny
NLP: min: 9° max: 24°, sunny
PMB: min: 7° max: 25°, cloudy
PE: min: 16° max: 26°, cloudy
PTA: min: 7° max: 20°, sunny

Financial Data
Oil=$47.20
Gold=$1,248.98
Platinum=$921.11
R/$=12.95
R/€=14.73
R/£=16.75
$/€=0.89
JSE All Share=51,596.84
DJIA=21,464.30
FTSE 100=7,387.80

  • John Stupart
    John Stupart
    John Stupart

    John Stupart is the editor of the African Defence Review. He has completed his masters in War Studies at Kings College and has blathered endlessly on several mediums on all things pertaining to African defence policy, strategic, operational and tactical challenges. Most importantly, he brings you DailyMaverick's First Thing daily newsletter each morning.

  • Wired World

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles






Do Not Miss