Tribunal dismisses Myeni’s application, with costs
- 29 Jun 2017 01:42 (South Africa)
Johannesburg – The Companies Tribunal has dismissed South African Airways (SAA) chair Dudu Myeni’s application to have a compliance notice issued by the Companies and Intellectual Properties Commission (CIPC) set aside.x
Myeni's counsel had challenged the
Myeni’s counsel argued that she made a simple mistake in telling the minister only two aircraft would be financed.
However, the CIPC’s counsel argued that Myeni was fully aware of the circumstances surrounding the deal and that she intentionally misled the minister.
The
Given that the certificate was issued, the tribunal’s jurisdiction to review, modify or cancel the compliance notice is thrown out.
