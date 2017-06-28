While you were sleeping: 28 June 2017

Wearing our brains on our sleeve.
By EPA/ROBIN UTRECHT Children wait at the entrance doors as primary school teachers go on strike, during a protest against the teacher's shortage, work pressure and poor salaries, in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, 27 June 2017. A nation wide strike which is the first protest that affects parents and students, as all the schools started one hour later than usual.

Helicopter attacker targets Caracas Supreme Court, Trump healthcare bill delayed, and German anti-nazi artwork fetches record sum.

Wednesday, 28 June 2017

“We are surrounded by story.”
Alice McDermott

 
 

Parliament’s audit committee has started hearing from various people as part of its investigation into various claims of mismanagement by Secretary to Parliament Gengezi Mgidlana. It got under way just over a week after Mgidlana went on special leave on 9 June at his request, according to Parliament’s public statement pending the investigation. The audit committee has been meeting behind closed doors since last Monday and people providing information have been asked to sign non-disclosure agreements. However, at least two who already appeared before the audit committee have refused to do so. 

 
 
 

Helicopter attacks Supreme Court

A terrorist attack against Venezuela's Supreme Court was carried out in a rather different fashion on Tuesday. A police officer self-titled as "Oscar Preez" flew a helicopter over the Caracas Supreme Court, throwing two grenades before making his escape. Preez issued a statement on Instagram condemning President Nicolas Maduro and encouraging general insurrection. 

 

Trump health care bill vote delayed

Major blowback from the secret, not-secret Trumpcare bill has resulted in the vote being delayed for several weeks. It was initially scheduled  for this week. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell acknowledged that the bill was far short of the targeted votes required to pass. With a new independent report predicting 22-million uninsured under President Donald Trump's new plan, the policy chickens are suddenly home to roost.

 

Ransomware plagues the world, focuses on Ukraine

Ukrainian banks appeared to be the focal point of a wave of global cyberattacks. Believed to be related to the WannaCry virus, the new spate of threats exploits a Ukrainian accounting software package, as well as a loophole within the latest Windows 10 patch. Time to update your antivirus and avoid clicking on those chain emails for a while. 

 

'Bird's Hell' painting fetches princely sum

Max Beckmann's "Bird's Hell" has sold at a Christie's auction for £36-million, a new record figure for German expressionist art. The 1938 piece was considered a crucial piece of anti-nazi artwork, depicting bird-like figures descending upon naked humans, with others giving a distinctly nazi-esque salute.

 
 — 

IN NUMBERS

60,000

The dollar amount that Jonah Hill was paid for his role in The Wolf of Wall Street.

 

FACTS OF THE DAY

Today in 1997 Mike Tyson bit off a piece of Evander Holyfield's ear mid-bout. Tyson was disqualified and given an earful by officials.

Bikram yoga was invented by Bikram Choudhury. He compares himself to Jesus and sues anyone attempting to replicate the yoga style.

 

 

