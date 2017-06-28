While you were sleeping: 28 June 2017
- John Stupart
- South Africa
- 28 Jun 2017 05:58 (South Africa)
Helicopter attacker targets Caracas Supreme Court, Trump healthcare bill delayed, and German anti-nazi artwork fetches record sum.
Wednesday, 28 June 2017
STORY OF THE DAY
Parliament: Secretary Gengezi
By MARIANNE MERTEN
Parliament’s audit committee has started hearing from various people as part of its investigation into various claims of mismanagement by Secretary to Parliament Gengezi Mgidlana. It got under way just over a week after Mgidlana went on special leave on 9 June at his request, according to Parliament’s public statement pending the investigation. The audit committee has been meeting behind closed doors since last Monday and people providing information have been asked to sign non-disclosure agreements. However, at least two who already appeared before the audit committee have refused to do so.
Helicopter attacks Supreme Court
A terrorist attack against Venezuela's Supreme Court was carried out in a rather different fashion on Tuesday. A police officer self-titled as "Oscar Preez" flew a helicopter over the Caracas Supreme Court, throwing two grenades before making his escape. Preez issued a statement on Instagram condemning President Nicolas Maduro and encouraging general insurrection.
Trump health care bill vote delayed
Major blowback from the secret,
Ransomware plagues the
Ukrainian banks appeared to be the focal point of a wave of global
'Bird's Hell' painting fetches princely sum
Max Beckmann's "Bird's Hell" has sold at a Christie's auction for £36-million, a new record figure for German expressionist art. The 1938 piece was considered a crucial piece of anti-nazi artwork, depicting bird-like figures descending upon naked humans, with others giving a distinctly
IN NUMBERS
60,000
The dollar amount that Jonah Hill was paid for his role in The Wolf of Wall Street.
FACTS OF THE DAY
Today in 1997 Mike Tyson bit off a piece of Evander Holyfield's ear mid-bout. Tyson was disqualified and given an earful by officials.
Bikram yoga was invented by Bikram Choudhury. He compares himself to Jesus and sues anyone attempting to replicate the yoga style.
