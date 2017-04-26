While you were sleeping: 26 April 2017
- Wired World
- 26 Apr 2017 05:56 (South Africa)
Trump walks back wall talk, China launches a new aircraft carrier, and baby whales whisper to their mums.
Wednesday, 26 April 2017
"Joyfully to the breeze royal Odysseus spread his sail, and with his rudder skillfully he steered."
Homer
STORY OF THE DAY
Who wants to be a president? A dummy’s guide to the 2017 ANC leadership race
By RANJENI MUNUSAMY
President Jacob Zuma is perturbed that so many people are competing for his job as ANC leader. “Where have you ever seen a situation where all of us want to become president?”, Zuma asked at an ANC event at Empangeni, KwaZulu-Natal at the weekend. He claimed this was due to foreign forces trying to take control of the ANC. There is a rather crowded field at present, though this is probably due to the multiple factions at play. It could also be a sign of healthy competition in the ANC. So who are the players and how do they line up?
Trump walks back from the wall
President Donald Trump has toned down his demands for funding to pay for the wall which Mexico was meant to pay for. Hoping to avoid a spending shut-down by Friday, Trump has agreed to remove the request for funding to build the wall, instead focusing on anti-tunnelling and drone technology to aid in border security.
New protests planned for Venezuela
Venezuelan protesters will once again take to the streets on Wednesday. Despite over a score of protesters being killed in ongoing anti-Maduro demonstrations, opposition leaders have encouraged a move in Caracas, the bastion of the president's support. The public dissatisfaction with an idiotic leader, it seems, is heating up just as much in South America.
China launches first home-made carrier
China has launched its first domestically designed and built aircraft carrier today. The Type 001A carrier is a significant leap forward for a Chinese navy seeking to expand its influence at
Baby whales whisper to their mothers
Newborn humpback whales will whisper to their
IN NUMBERS
30,000
The number of policemen fired by the Georgian government in 2004 due to corruption.
FACTS OF THE DAY
Today is Hug a Friend Day.
Peru is the world's largest cocaine producer. Colombia, it seems, has been dethroned.
FEATURED ARTICLES
OPINIONISTAS
Weather
BFN: min: 10° max: 24°, cloudy
CPT: min: 17° max: 24°, rainy
DBN: min: 18° max: 25°, sunny
EL: min: 18° max: 26°, cloudy
JHB: min: 7° max: 23°, cloudy
KIM: min: 14° max: 25°, sunny
NLP: min: 9° max: 25°, cloudy
PMB: min: 8° max: 25°, sunny
PE: min: 16° max: 27°, cloudy
PTA: min: 9° max: 23°, sunny
Financial Data
Oil=$52.21
Gold=$1,262.75
Platinum=$953.55
R/$=13.07
R/€=14.28
R/£=16.76
$/€=0.91
JSE All Share=53,257.44
DJIA=21,020.90
FTSE 100=7,275.64
