While you were sleeping: Tuesday 25 April 2017
Brazilian gangsters net millions in heist, earthquake hits central Chile, and USA will likely stay in Paris climate deal.
Tuesday, 25 April 2017
“One man’s ‘magic’ is another man’s engineering.”
Robert Heinlein
STORY OF THE DAY
ANC Succession: Emerging – an anti-Zuma super slate?
By RANJENI MUNUSAMY
So strange are our political linguistics these days that when the Deputy President of the country states the obvious, that we need an inquiry into state capture, we all know that it really means he’s running for President. At the same time, when one of our President’s Ministers, Lindiwe Sisulu, travels to the Eastern Cape to receive the endorsement of an ANC branch, we know that something is very much in the works. Finally, it appears that the group of people who are going to contest the ANC’s December contest against Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is becoming clear(ish). Still, they have a mountain to climb against the ex(?)-wife of the incumbent.
Bank heist sees gangsters net millions
Around 50 Brazilian gangsters riddled the Paraguayan city of Ciudad del Este with bullets following a major bank heist. The attackers killed one policeman during an overnight siege, breaking into the vaults and stealing an undisclosed, but large, sum of money. Authorities stated that the bank could contain at least $40-million.
A 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck the Chilean town of Valparaiso overnight. The US Geological Survey reported that the earthquake struck at 9.30pm GMT. No immediate casualties have been reported yet. Further tremors are expected, however.
Three more dead in Venezuela protests
Three people have been killed during fresh protests in Venezuela on Monday. Continuing protests against a deeply unpopular President Nicolas Maduro have raised the death toll to 24. Despite the killings, the majority of the protests continued relatively peacefully.
Erik Solheim, the UN Environment Programme chief, stated on Monday evening that he believed the United States would not pull out of the Paris climate deal. Despite President Donald Trump encouraging a return to coal and the damnation of the country's carbon emissions limits, Solheim was quoted as saying "whatever happens with American policies, the United States will be able to fulfil the Paris commitments simply because of the surge of the private sector".
IN NUMBERS
125,000
The dollar salary George Lucas took for the first Star Wars movie. Instead of the $1-million offer, he reserved rights to direct the two sequels and all merchandising. This is now valued at $4-billion.
FACTS OF THE DAY
Today is World Malaria Day.
Human trafficking is the third largest source of income for organised criminal networks.
FEATURED ARTICLES
Op-Ed: Opulence and Emptiness of the Gupta Family’s Shrimad Bhagwat Katha
BY NOMBONISO GASA &
Just Google It: The SA web app that could turn ecological research into a safe, cheap desk job
BY MARELISE VAN DER MERWE
OPINIONISTAS
Mistaking consequence for cause: Zuma and the real story of the capture of the ANC and the state
A column by DALE T. MCKINLEY
