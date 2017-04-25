More news than you can shake a stick at
25 April 2017 06:59 (South Africa)
While you were sleeping: Tuesday 25 April 2017

  • John Stupart
BY EPA/TANNEN MAURY Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (C) loses the ball as he attempts to shoot between Chicago Bulls forward Nikola Mirotic of Montenegro (L) and Chicago Bulls forward Bobby Portis (R) in the second half of game four of the first round NBA Eastern Conference playoffs at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 23 April 2017. The Celtics defeated the Bulls.

Brazilian gangsters net millions in heist, earthquake hits central Chile, and USA will likely stay in Paris climate deal.

Tuesday, 25 April 2017

“One man’s ‘magic’ is another man’s engineering.”
Robert Heinlein

 
 

STORY OF THE DAY

ANC Succession: Emerging – an anti-Zuma super slate?

By RANJENI MUNUSAMY

So strange are our political linguistics these days that when the Deputy President of the country states the obvious, that we need an inquiry into state capture, we all know that it really means he’s running for President. At the same time, when one of our President’s Ministers, Lindiwe Sisulu, travels to the Eastern Cape to receive the endorsement of an ANC branch, we know that something is very much in the works. Finally, it appears that the group of people who are going to contest the ANC’s December contest against Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is becoming clear(ish). Still, they have a mountain to climb against the ex(?)-wife of the incumbent.

 
 
 

Bank heist sees gangsters net millions

Around 50 Brazilian gangsters riddled the Paraguayan city of Ciudad del Este with bullets following a major bank heist. The attackers killed one policeman during an overnight siege, breaking into the vaults and stealing an undisclosed, but large, sum of money. Authorities stated that the bank could contain at least $40-million.

 

Earthquake hits central Chile

A 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck the Chilean town of Valparaiso overnight. The US Geological Survey reported that the earthquake struck at 9.30pm GMT. No immediate casualties have been reported yet. Further tremors are expected, however.

 

Three more dead in Venezuela protests

Three people have been killed during fresh protests in Venezuela on Monday. Continuing protests against a deeply unpopular President Nicolas Maduro have raised the death toll to 24. Despite the killings, the majority of the protests continued relatively peacefully.

 

US to stay in Paris Climate Deal

Erik Solheim, the UN Environment Programme chief, stated on Monday evening that he believed the United States would not pull out of the Paris climate deal. Despite President Donald Trump encouraging a return to coal and the damnation of the country's carbon emissions limits, Solheim was quoted as saying "whatever happens with American policies, the United States will be able to fulfil the Paris commitments simply because of the surge of the private sector".

 
IN NUMBERS

125,000

The dollar salary George Lucas took for the first Star Wars movie. Instead of the $1-million offer, he reserved rights to direct the two sequels and all merchandising. This is now valued at $4-billion.

 

FACTS OF THE DAY

Today is World Malaria Day.

Human trafficking is the third largest source of income for organised criminal networks.

 

FEATURED ARTICLES

Freedom Day Op-Ed: What’s Freedom? Can you eat it?

BY JODI WILLIAMS & GUGU NONJINGE

 

France: Triumph of the New Politics

BY J BROOKS SPECTOR

 

Ghana: Realising Africa’s Agriculture Potential

BY GREG MILLS, ROCCO FALCONER & SAUL MUSKER.

 

OPINIONISTAS

French elections: The centre can hold

A column by SAUL MUSKER

 
